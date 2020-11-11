The Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley And Fiancé Dale Moss Knew Each Other Before The Show?

The Bachelorette is one of the most famous dating shows. There have been speculations that The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and her fiance Dale Moss had been talking before the show and this could cause them a legal hassle. Read ahead to know more.

Clare Crawley and fiance Dale Moss were talking before the show

According to a report by Screenrant, speculations are rife about The Bachelorette star Clare Crawly and her finance Dale Moss were in contact with each other before the show began. If this comes out to be true, there could be legal implications. The show’s contract legally prohibits the lead and the contestants of the show from engaging in any form of contact before the show.

Did Clare and Dale talk before the show?

In a quick revelation, Clare professed her love for Dale. Even though she had read and understood the format of the show and even dated other contestants as per the rules, her confession caught the audiences and the makers of The Bachelorette off-guard. She also declared that she cannot continue to be a part of the show. Clare and Dale got engaged when the show reached half-way. A new lead for the show has also been chosen. Tayshia Adams is set to be the new lead on The Bachelorette. The fans of the show are questioning the pace at which Clare and Dale got engaged.

In the teaser of the fifth week of the show that was released, there was a segment when the hist of The Bachelorette Chris Harrison asking Clare if she had she lied about knowing Dale before. She was hesitant to answer the question. The dramatic background music added more to the suspense of her response.

In one of the previous episodes, Clare had confronted one of her fellow contestants, Blake, when the latter had contacted her via Instagram DMs. She told her that they are not supposed to break the rules like that. But if she and Dale really knew each other from before the show, they could owe a lot of money to the producers of the show. Fans and viewers of the show will have to watch the upcoming episodes to know if any of these speculations are true. The Bachelorette is available for streaming on Hulu.

