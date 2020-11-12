If You Loved 'A Discovery Of Witches', Here Is Watchlist Of Other Fantasy Drama Series

Fantasy drama series like A Discovery Of Witches have caught the audiences’ fancy. A Discovery Of Witches cast includes Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Edward Bluemel, Alex Kingston and Owen Teale among others. It is based on a novel authored by Deborah Harkness which goes by the name All Souls. This fantasy drama series is available for streaming on the Sony Liv app with a subscription.

A Discovery Of Witches plot revolves around a historian and an unwilling witch who stumbles across a bewitched book. This encounter takes her back to the world of witches where she deciphers the mystery of this unique world and its magical beings. If one liked A Discovery Of Witches plot, here is a watchlist of other fantasy series to binge.

Here is a watchlist of other fantasy shows like A Discovery Of Witches

1. Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

This show is also based on the fictional character of a teenage witch called Sabrina. She attends both a normal high school as well a school that teaches witchcraft. Her adventures in the world of witches make this show extremely exciting. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.6. This is one of the most intriguing shows like A Discovery Of Witches.

2. The Vampire Diaries

This show is based on the intertwining lives of humans, vampires and werewolves. How the town of Mystic Falls saves themselves from these blood-thirsty creatures makes it exciting to watch. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

3. Lucifer

This drama-thriller tells the story of the devil himself who has come on Earth to take a vacation. He has taken a break from his life in Hell. On Earth, he helps a homicide detective solve crimes with his mystic powers. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

4. Supernatural

This is one of the longest-running fantasy shows. It revolves around two brothers who follow their father’s footsteps to eliminate demons and other supernatural things from the world. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.4. This is one of the most intriguing shows like A Discovery Of Witches.

5. The Frankenstein Chronicles

This show is based on a unique case that lands in the hands of a homicide detective. He discovers the dead body of a child which is joined together from various body parts of other children. How he solves this mystery makes it a hair-raising experience for the viewers. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

6. Constantine

This show is based on the adventures of demon-hunter and occultist who had given up fighting for a good cause. But when his close ones are threatened, he reluctantly steps in to save them. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.5.

7. Killing On Carnival Row

This show is based on the story of a growing population of mythical creatures who are struggling to exist side-by-side with humans. The two species are not allowed to interact or even live with each other. But two people fall in love despite the dangers. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.9.

Image courtesy- @adiscoverofwitchestv Instagram

