'Freaks And Geeks' Cast: All About James Franco, Seth Rogen And Others From The 1999 Show

Freaks and Geeks is a very popular American teen comedy television drama series, created by Paul Feig. The show aired on the channel NBC and went on to become a classic, appearing in the Greatest Television Shows of All Time list in Entertainment Weekly, TV Guide, and Rolling Stone. The plot of the series revolves around the life of a gifted high school girl, Lindsay Weir who becomes friends with a group of “freaks” and her younger brother Sam as he along with his “geek” friends navigate the school. The Freaks and Geeks cast was often appreciated for their on-screen performances during the show. Here is all about the cast of Freaks and Geeks and Freaks and Geeks characters that fans would want to know. Read further ahead to know more about the cast of Freaks and Geeks, its characters, and more?

The cast of Freaks and Geeks

Linda Cardellini as Lindsay Weir

Freaks and Geeks cast features Linda Cardellini in the lead role of Lindsay Weir. She is a popular American actor, best known for her performances on critically acclaimed television shows like ER, Bloodline, and Dead to Me. The artist has also lent her voice to many animated series like Scooby-Doo Mystery Incorporated, Regular Show, Gravity Falls, and Sanjay and Craig.

John Francis Daley as Sam Weir

John Francis Daley plays the character of Sam Weir. He is an American actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He is best known for having written some of the popular Hollywood movies like The Horrible Bosses, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Horrible Bosses 2, and for directing the comedy-drama movie, Game Night.

James Franco as Daniel Desario

Before turning into a Hollywood star James Franco was seen playing the character of Daniel Desario. He is an actor, filmmaker, academic, painter, and writer. He is best known for his characters in live-action movies like Spider-Man, Disaster Movie, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, This is the End and many more.

Samm Levine as Neal Schweiber

Samm Levine plays the character of Neal Schweiber. Samm is an American actor, comedian, and podcast host. After having a very successful career in the entertainment industry, the actor returned to Schmoedown in 2019 and is managing The Usual Suspects faction right now.

Seth Rogen as Ken Miller

Seth Rogen plays the character of Ken Miller. Seth is a well known Canadia-American actor, writer, comedian, director, and producer. He started his career as a stand-up comedian in Vancouver after which he made his debut in the television acting industry, later making way for himself in the movie industry.

