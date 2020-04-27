Neha Sharma's Hilarious Lip Sync Video Has A 'Modern Family' Twist | Watch

Neha Sharma recently posted a hilarious lip sync video on her Instagram handle and fans have been going gaga over it. The actor posted a lip sync video from the popular comedy series Modern Family where the character of Gloria is having banter with her husband who is wondering if she is mad at him. Check out the video of Neha Sharma who recreated the scene and gave her fans a light-hearted moment amid lockdown.

Neha Sharma's Hilarious new video has a modern Family Twist

As soon as the video went up, the post got flooded with reactions from fans of the actor. Some said that the video very cute and that Neha imitated Gloria really well. There were some who said that they love Neha Sharma as well as the Modern Family character both. Check out the comments below

Modern Family is a comedy-drama show that is very popular among its fans. A video clip given below is a snippet from the show where Gloria and Jay have the conversation that was used in the video of Neha Sharma. Check it out.

Neha Sharma has been very active on social media during the COVID 19 lockdown. She has been actively posting videos and photos of her self to keep her fans updated and entertained during these tough times. Check out some of those pictures and videos below.

