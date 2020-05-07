'Modern Family's' Ariel Winter Reveals How She Chopped The Top Of Her Thumb Off

Modern Family's Ariel Winter recently revealed that she accidentally cut off the tip of her thumb. Ariel Winter opened up about this traumatic experience on May 06, 2020, during an interview. Her injury was so terrible that she had to be taken to the hospital. Ariel Winter's boyfriend, Luke Benward, was beside her, but all he could do was helplessly watch.

Modern Family's Ariel Winter reveals how she almost cut off her thumb

During the interview, Ariel Winter stated that she was trying her hand at Greek cuisine. Ariel Winter then revealed that she wanted to use a new knife for her experiment. The actor first chopped four onion without any problems. However, once she started cutting tomatoes, she accidentally chopped off the tip of her own thumb.

Ariel Winter revealed that the moment was truly surreal for her. Both she and her boyfriend, Luke Benward, were just absolutely stunned and were staring at her chopped thumb. The Modern Family actor added that she was hyperventilating at that moment, and she did not even cry, as she still could not believe what had just happened.

Moreover, she had apparently cut off an artery. Due to the perfuse bleeding, Ariel Winter's boyfriend had to take her to the hospital. Her boyfriend even carried along her fingertip that she had accidentally chopped off. The Modern Family actor then revealed the "best" part of the story. When they arrived at the hospital, her boyfriend gave the severed thumb tip to a nurse. The nurse then put the tip into a plastic bag, but did not tell the couple what was inside.

The Modern Family actor thought that the bag was just waste, so she accidentally threw away her own thumb. Luckily, the thumb was recovered and Ariel Winter found the whole story "very funny" in hindsight. The Modern Family actor confirmed that she was fine now, though she had lost the use of her thumb and bled a lot when she first cut herself.

