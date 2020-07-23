10 Years Of One Direction: Harry To Sport 'Freddie Mercury Look' For The Special Event?

One Direction completed 10 years of its existence and fans of the boy band cannot contain their excitement. The former bandmates have promised a surprise for their fans as they complete a decade. The fans of 1D are now eagerly waiting to watch what could be in store in regards to this surprise hinted by the band. Not too long ago, a Twitter user pointed out that Harry Styles has grown a moustache which looks quite familiar. Netizens have called it the Freddie Mercury look and are concerned if Harry will accompany the rest of the bandmates with that look.

Fans concerned if Harry sport the 'Freddie Mercury look'

According to a news portal, Harry Styles was vacationing in Italy when he was spotted with his moustache look. Several fans noticed this look and compared him to Queen’s frontman Freddie Mercury. The reason is that the similarity between the moustache style of both singers is almost uncanny. Harry’s moustache in the picture shared by one user on Twitter looks strikingly similar to that of the legend Freddie Mercury. Fans have begun to assume that perhaps Harry may show up with the moustache.

In the picture shared by the Twitter user, Harry Styles can be seen wearing a green and white striped shirt. He paired the shirt with a classic pair of denim along with a brown belt. He further completed the look with tinted sunglasses and thus created a perfect summertime attire. Styles can be seen holding a bottle of wine and pose in front of the camera. It was this picture that went viral due to Harry Styles' uncanny resemblance to Freddie Mercury. In no time, several users expressed their views on the picture. Some users were quite stunned to see Harry in that particular look, while some enjoyed the new look sported by the singer. Several users commented that the moustache in the picture gives out a major Freddie Mercury vibe. However, as of now, there are no confirmed reports if Harry Styles would appear in the Freddie Mercury look.

