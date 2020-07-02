Frieda Pinto And Gabrielle Union Are Set To Star In Tanisha C Ford's 'Dressed In Dreams'

Author Tanisha C Ford's latest book, Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl’s Love Letter to the Power of Fashion, is now getting adapted into a live-action TV series. The book was published back in 2019 and received much critical acclaim. The new show based on the book will star Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto and Hollywood's Gabrielle Union in the lead roles.

Freida Pinto and Gabrielle Union to star in Tanisha C Ford’s acclaimed Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl’s Love Letter to the Power of Fashion

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Bakes Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Cake; Says #PakoMatPakao

According to various reviews, Tanisha C Ford's Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl’s Love Letter to the Power of Fashion explored the intricacies and politics of black style in the US. The book deconstructs various hallmarks of black style like Afros, dashikis, bamboo earrings, baggy jeans, sneakers, and hoodies. Reviews also praised Tanisha C Ford for revealing how an individuals clothes can express their politics and deepest desires.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood A 'ruthless Place' As Sushant's YRF Contract Is Revealed

The Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl’s Love Letter to the Power of Fashion adaptation is a partnership between Gabrielle’s company I’ll Have Another, Sony Pictures Television, and Frieda Pinto’s Freebird Films Entertainment. In a joint statement to a news portal, actors Freida Pinto and Gabrielle Union stated that Tanisha’s memoir brought up so much for each of them as they were women of colour. They added that fashion was such a huge part of one’s self-expression and to this day played a major part in how people operated in their daily lives.

Also Read | What Is Nepometer? Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Develops App, 'Sadak 2' Ranks On Top

The two actors also claimed that they were excited to work together and alongside Tanisha C Ford. The two actors mentioned that for them, growing up with such unique and specific cultural pieces of fashion helped shape their lives. They also thought that it could be the driving force that told the story of what it meant to grow up being a proud woman of colour.

In another interview with an entertainment magazine, Tanisha C Ford stated that she was excited to have her book in the hands of incredibly talented women. She praised Gabrielle and Freida, who have been champions of her work. She also claimed that she was ready for the next step in this journey of the power of fashion.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi Announces New Production Venture; Fans Trend #Rosie On Social Media

[Promo Image from Frieda Pinto and Gabrielle Union Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.