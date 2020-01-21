'FRIENDS' Co-creator Marta Kauffman Confirms An Unscripted Reunion

FRIENDS reunion has been under discussion for a while now and the co-creator of the popular sitcom Marta Kauffman gave an official comment on the same. While fans are expecting a new episode or a film from the original creators, Marta Kauffman finalised that the series will not have any scripted storyline. According to several media sources, Marta Kauffman is only open to an unscripted reunion of the history-making cast members and sitcom.

Marta Kauffman expressed that if there will be a reunion, it will only be to share past experiences. The cast will open up about their opinions on several episodes and landmarks of the show. F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-creator Marta Kauffman received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in television at the Producer Guild Awards. While giving red-carpet interviews, she commented on the much-debated topic of reunion episode. She said that she is okay with the idea of an unscripted episode where the six main actors--Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer--are talking about the episodes, something that audiences can experience from the actors’ point of view. She is totally behind the idea. But she will not be doing any scripted episode.

Rumours of the reunion episode catapulted when Jennifer Aniston shared the following picture on her Instagram story:

The iconic sitcom first aired on NBC on September 22, 1994. Since then the series lasted for over ten seasons. Even after the last episode aired, the show had several reruns. It was also available on the popular streaming OTT platform Netflix. However, the show left the platform at the start of 2020. Fans are expecting a revival or reunion episode where they can enjoy the iconic show one last time.

