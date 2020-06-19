FRIENDS Creator Marta Kauffman Hopes To Start Shooting For The Reunion Special By August

After waiting for months, fans of the much-loved ABC sitcom FRIENDS can finally take a sigh of relief, as recently, the co-creator of the show Marta Kauffman confirmed that the cast might start shooting for the reunion special in August. In an interview with a leading news daily, Marta Kauffman spoke about the upcoming special and revealed that the plan is to re-start by August if there is no second wave of the pandemic. A report claims that Marta will be on the reunion with her FRIENDS co-creator David Krane.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston’s Iconic Portrait To Be Auctioned To Generate COVID-19 Relief Funds

The much-awaited reunion of FRIENDS will bring back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc together after they took the final bow in 2004. Reportedly, FRIENDS was supposed to debut on HBO Max in May but was held back due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the reunion will be filmed on the original series’ Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The reunion special was supposed to help kick off the HBO Max streaming service when it launched in May, claims a report. However, the streaming service is running all 236 episodes of FRIENDS through the original sitcom's iconic 10-season run.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Shares Video Of Breonna Taylor & Sister 'living Their Lives'; Watch

FRIENDS

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. Besides being lauded for its funny story plot and unmissable one-liners, FRIENDS has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Showers Birthday Wish On Courteney Cox; Calls Her An 'amazing Woman'

All-in-one challenge

Recently, Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston took to their Instagram handle to share an exciting piece of news with fans. The cast explained that the opportunity is a part of the All-In challenge, which involves celebrities auctioning off prized possessions or giving fans the opportunity to enter contests to help fund food banks around the United States. As per reports, the proceeds of the auction will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The cast of the show was about to start shooting from May, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the US, the reunion special has reportedly got delayed.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Shares Video Of Breonna Taylor & Sister 'living Their Lives'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.