'Friends' Theme Song & Others That Are Still As Fresh As Ever

While the new television shows have some catchy tunes, no one can deny that old is gold. Even years after their end, the theme songs of these shows are fresh in the viewers’ mind, making them evergreen. Here is a list of such western TV theme songs:

I’ll Be There

One of the most iconic television shows of the 90s, the Friends theme song is one that still haunts the memories. The theme song of Friends was reportedly created in three days. The song has an opening riff which is heavily influenced by The Beatles’ I Feel Fine.

The Friends theme song was caught by some DJ in Nashville who looped it together three times and played it on air. The request started coming in for the song and it became a hit. The record label asked Rembrandts to make the Friends theme song into a three-minute pop song. The song reportedly topped the Billboard charts multiple times and also made it at the 17th spot on Hot 100.

History of Everything

One of the most popular western TV theme songs, History of Everything is from the series The Big Bang Theory. Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies got inspired for the song after reading a book by Simon Singh called Big Bang: The Most Important Scientific Discovery of All Time and Why You Need to Know About It.

While the band performed the song, the creators of The Big Bang Theory were reportedly sitting in the audience. Hearing the song, they thought it would be perfect for the theme song of their developing series. This is how History of Everything from The Big Bang Theory came into being.

Here in the West, We’er Livin’ the Best

One of the epic western TV theme songs of the old, Bonanza’s song was created before the plot, character or even the premise of the show came into being. Bonanza is a very different take on the cowboy theme. It features around cowboys settled on a ranch called Ponderosa. The ranch in itself was very important to the setting making it almost a character in itself.

Knowing that their TV show would need a theme song, the NBC lead called up his brother Jay Livingstone for the song. The latter partnered up with Ray Evans, Billy Mays and David Rose to create the song. This is how the Bonanza theme song came into being.

