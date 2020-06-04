Mani Ratnam's Team Dismiss 'Roja' Sequel Rumours,say They Are Working On 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Rumours were afloat of a probable sequel to Mani Ratnam's Roja that will feature actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. But, Mani Ratnam’s team have come forward and have discarded the rumours. Read more.

Roja to get a sequel?

According to a report, it is being said that esteemed Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to direct a sequel to Roja. Apparently, Ratnam is considering Kali actor Dulquer Salmaan to play the character which was earlier played by veteran actor Aravind Swami back in 1992. This news got the fans of the romantic classic excited and made rounds on the Internet, but it turned out to be fake. Mani Ratnam’s team has opened up about this rumour and has stated that it is not even being considered at this point. The team opened up to leading newspaper and revealed that Mani Ratnam is not considering a sequel to Roja.

The team also went on to say that Ponniyin Selvan is Mani Ratnam’s dream project and he will not even think about anything else before completing this film. While Roja is a romantic thriller story about a newlywed couple and revolves around how a wife tries desperately to get her husband back from the clutches of the terrorists, Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film is a historical drama. Ponniyin Selvan, which is produced by Lyca, is based on a novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles.

Ponniyin Selvan will also feature Vikram and Vikram Prabhu in the lead. The music of the film will be given by A R Rahman, while the cinematography will be done by Ravi Varman. It has been reported that the film will be made in two parts. This has been confirmed by the director himself in an Instagram live session, where he spilt the beans around the film. Ratnam also said that he will be more comfortable with the traditional movie release mediums instead of OTT platforms in the live session.

