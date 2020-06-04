Last Updated:

Taylor Swift's Quiz: Find Out If You're A True Swiftie With Our Trivia Quiz!

Taylor Swift's Quiz is here and only those who are fluent in her life can get all the answers right. Take this Taylor Swift test and check how much you know.

taylor swift's quiz

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular music artists in the world. In the list of the highest Instagram followers, Taylor Swift ranks on number 13 according to reports. The artist has several song and albums to her credits. Her songs are always well received by her fans. Taylor Swift is known for songs like Love Story and Shake It Off. Here is a Taylor Swift Quiz for you to solve: 

TALYOR SWIFT QUIZ 

1. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Back to December?

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4. Lover

2. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Our Song?

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4.  Taylor Swift

3. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Bad Blood

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4.  Taylor Swift

4. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Fifteen

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4.  Taylor Swift

 

5. Which Taylor Swift album features the song, Cruel Summer?  

  1. Lover
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4. Taylor Swift

6. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Everything Has Changed

  1. Speak Now
  2. Red
  3. Fearless
  4. Taylor Swift

7. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Mean

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4.  Taylor Swift

8. Which Taylor Swift album features the song So It Goes

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4. Reputation

9. Which Taylor Swift album features the song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4. Red

 

10. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Delicate

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4. Reputation

11. Which Taylor Swift album features the song The Way I Loved You

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4. Reputation

12. Which Taylor Swift album features the song, Love Story? 

  1. Speak Now
  2. 1989
  3. Fearless
  4. Reputation

13. Out of these four, who has not been Taylor Swift's boyfriend?

  1. Joe Jonas
  2. Lucas Till
  3. John Mayer
  4. Tom Hardy

14. Out of these four, who is Taylor Swift's current boyfriend?

  1. Joe Alwyn 
  2. Will Smith
  3. Elon Musk
  4. Christopher Nolan

15. What is Taylor Swift's net worth? 

  1. Estimated $360 million 
  2. Estimated $3600 million 
  3. Estimated $5 billion 
  4. Estimated $500 billion 

 16. What is Taylor Swift's age? 

  1. 32
  2. 30
  3. 45
  4. 28
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

17. What is Taylor Swift's favourite colour? 

  1. Red 
  2. Green
  3. Blue
  4. Purple  

 18. Which film did Taylor Swift did not star in? 

  1. Cats
  2. The Giver
  3. Bluebird
  4. High School Musical 

 

ANSWERS 

  1. Speak Now 
  2. Taylor Swift 
  3. 1989
  4. Fearless
  5. Lover 
  6. Red 
  7. Speak Now
  8. Reputation
  9. Red 
  10. Reputation 
  11. Fearless
  12. Fearless
  13. Tom Hardy 
  14. Zac Efron 
  15. $360 million 
  16. 30
  17. Purple 
  18. High School Musical 

 

 

