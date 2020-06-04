Taylor Swift's Quiz: Find Out If You're A True Swiftie With Our Trivia Quiz!

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular music artists in the world. In the list of the highest Instagram followers, Taylor Swift ranks on number 13 according to reports. The artist has several song and albums to her credits. Her songs are always well received by her fans. Taylor Swift is known for songs like Love Story and Shake It Off. Here is a Taylor Swift Quiz for you to solve:

TALYOR SWIFT QUIZ

1. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Back to December?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Lover

2. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Our Song?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Taylor Swift

3. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Bad Blood?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Taylor Swift

4. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Fifteen?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Taylor Swift

5. Which Taylor Swift album features the song, Cruel Summer?

Lover 1989 Fearless Taylor Swift

ALSO READ | Netflix's Space Force-Sacred Games Crossover Has Fans Coming Up With Hilarious Theories

6. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Everything Has Changed?

Speak Now Red Fearless Taylor Swift

ALSO READ | Tom Cruise To Build Coronavirus-free Village To Resume 'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot

7. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Mean?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Taylor Swift

ALSO READ | 'We've Failed As A Race': Arjun Kapoor Expresses Grief Over Killing Of Pregnant Elephant

8. Which Taylor Swift album features the song So It Goes?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Reputation

ALSO READ |Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

9. Which Taylor Swift album features the song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Red

10. Which Taylor Swift album features the song Delicate?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Reputation

11. Which Taylor Swift album features the song The Way I Loved You?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Reputation

12. Which Taylor Swift album features the song, Love Story?

Speak Now 1989 Fearless Reputation

13. Out of these four, who has not been Taylor Swift's boyfriend?

Joe Jonas Lucas Till John Mayer Tom Hardy

14. Out of these four, who is Taylor Swift's current boyfriend?

Joe Alwyn Will Smith Elon Musk Christopher Nolan

15. What is Taylor Swift's net worth?

Estimated $360 million Estimated $3600 million Estimated $5 billion Estimated $500 billion

16. What is Taylor Swift's age?

32 30 45 28

17. What is Taylor Swift's favourite colour?

Red Green Blue Purple

18. Which film did Taylor Swift did not star in?

Cats The Giver Bluebird High School Musical

ANSWERS

Speak Now Taylor Swift 1989 Fearless Lover Red Speak Now Reputation Red Reputation Fearless Fearless Tom Hardy Zac Efron $360 million 30 Purple High School Musical

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.