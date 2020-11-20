'Friends' To Continue Airing On Nick At Nite Under New Multi-year Syndication Deal

The famous 90's sitcom Friends will continue to air on Nick at Nite, due to a new syndication deal between ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Television. According to Variety, the megahit sitcom will continue to be a part of Nickelodeon's late-night lineup under the multi-year deal, which also covers several other shows that air across the ViacomCBS cable portfolio.

The deal also includes some off-network cable premiere rights to 'Young Sheldon,' which will begin airing on Nick at Nite from November 30. Nick has also announced that the network will air the 'Super-Stuffed Friends-Giving,' which features a lineup of classic 'Friends' episodes starting from November 23, at 9 pm ET. The episodes will show some of the beloved funny moments from the series airing throughout the week, and a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes on Thursday reported Variety. Other shows that are being aired on Nick at Nite are 'Mom,' and 'Full House.' ]

Meanwhile, the series that ran very successfully for a decade has a huge fan base even after 16 years of it going off-air. Fans of Friends have eagerly been waiting for the reunion of the show for a very long time. A lead actor of the show, Matthew Perry (Chandler) has recently revealed that the Friends reunion will finally be taking place sometime in March 2021.

The Friends reunion was originally supposed to be shot back in March 2020 with a live audience. But, all those plans were scrapped with the pandemic shut down. WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt then said in May 2020 that the company was hopeful about this special reunion to be shot by the end of summer (2020). But, once again, those plans couldn’t work out due to the situation with the virus. Recently, on November 12, 2020, Matthew Perry, one of the lead actors from the series, took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that the Friends reunion will be taking place in March 2021. Teasing the fans, Matthew Perry said that he and the rest of his “FRIENDS” will be having a “busy year”.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

