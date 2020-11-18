George Clooney Opens Up About How He Repaid His Friends That Helped Him Become Successful

Ocean's Eleven fame George Clooney is among the well-known actors in the film fraternity. The actor went on to star in several films such as Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men and many more where he went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs. Recently, the actor opened up about the people who helped him become successful and revealed that he had given a suitcase of $1 million in cash to 14 close friends.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, George Clooney revealed that he had once given a million dollars to 14 of his closest friends, adding that he had driven through Los Angeles with the money in the back of a disguised van. The actor told the magazine, he wanted to share his success and wealth with his friends as they helped him in one way or another over a period of 35 years. He also revealed that he used to sleep on their couches when he was broke.

George revealed that they loaned him money when he was broke and they all helped him when he needed help over the years. He added that he had also helped them over the years. He also thought to himself that without them he would not have any of this. The actor also said that they are all very close to each other and he said that if he gets hit by a bus, they're all in the will.

The actor revealed that he had to collect $14 million (£10.4 million in cash from a hidden location in downtown Los Angeles, adding that there were "giant pellets of cash". To transport it, he drove an old van that said "florist" on the side and filled it up, only informing his assistant and "a few security men". Clooney added that they had brought it up, and he bought 14 Tumi bags, and then packed them in a million bucks, cash. The next day the actor announced that he had invited his friends to his home to collect the cash.

