'FRIENDS' Reunion To Finally Take Place In March 2021, Tweets Matthew Perry

FRIENDS is one of the most popular shows from the ’90s and 2000s. FRIENDS cast Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Maat LeBlanc. The gang of six were so tight-knit with each other that they were closer than family. The series that ran very successfully for a decade has a huge fan base even after 16 years of it going off-air. Fans of FRIENDS have eagerly been waiting for the reunion of the show for a very long time. A lead actor of the show, Matthew Perry (Chandler) has recently revealed that the FRIENDS reunion will finally be taking place sometime in March 2021.

FRIENDS reunion to take place in March 2021

The FRIENDS reunion was originally supposed to be shot back in March 2020 with a live audience. But, all those plans were scrapped with the pandemic shut down. WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt then said in May 2020 that the company was hopeful about this special reunion to be shot by the end of summer (2020). But, once again, those plans couldn’t work out due to the situation with the virus. Recently, on November 12, 2020, Matthew Perry, one of the lead actors from the series, took to his official Twitter handle in order to reveal that the FRIENDS reunion will be taking place in March 2021. Teasing the fans, Matthew Perry said that he and the rest of his “FRIENDS” will be having a “busy year”.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Ben Winston (the producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden) will be directing the special. He will also be executively producing the reunion, alongside EPs Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are also executively producing the special with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as the co-executive producers.

FRIENDS plot revolves around the lives of six friends who live together and share every moment of happiness and sadness together. The series went off-air in 2004 and the reunion of the cast has been awaited since. The entire cast of the show never appeared together on any show after the show went off-air due to personal reasons, which makes the FRIENDS reunion even more special. The FRIENDS cast is not only reel but even real-life friends with each other.

