Oscars 2020: Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Eillish's Red Carpet Looks Fail To Impress

Twenty-four categories, hundreds of nominees and one trophy to rule them all, Oscars 2020 is one of the biggest Hollywood award ceremonies. The 92nd Academy Awards held on February 9, 2020, witnessed several prominent faces of the film industry walking the red carpet. From blingy sequin to tribal themes, Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion was the limelight of the event.

While some celebrities graced the red carpet in style and made heads turn, some failed to impress fans with their fashion choices. Here are some of the celebrities that failed to impress the fashion police and fans at the Oscars 2020 red carpet.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever sported a red body-hugging blingy gown paired with a stole. She wore the pretty red ensemble by Louis Vuitton. The dress was a little under-dressed as compared to other celebrities at the Oscars, reportedly.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Luke Perry Excluded From The In Memoriam Tribute Segment

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish once again went for Chanel co-ord set. The whole off-white fur Chanel outfit was paired with long black nails and white sneakers. The whole ensemble did not go down well with the fans as they think its way too much Chanel thing.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: This Is Why Eminem Missed Showing Up At The Academy Awards 18 Years Ago

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan was seen sporting black peplum top with powder purple skirt with bling details. She completed her look with a sleek bun and statement earrings. The top had ruffle details with a deep plunging neckline. The ensemble did not go down well with fashion police for the colour and structure of it.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's ensemble failed to impress her fans as she graced the red carpet at the Oscars 2020. The outfit was emerald green in colour with ruffle details at the bottom. She completed the look with a delicate diamond neck chain and a side-parted sleek bun.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Eminem Surprises Fans With 'Lose Yourself' Performance From '8 Mile'

Timothee Chalamet:

Timothee Chalamet sported a navy blue jacket paired with similar pants and a white t-shirt within. He completed his look with black boots. The ensemble did not go down well with fashion police as they felt the ensemble was more casual and not Oscar-worthy.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johannson & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet

Image Courtesy: Kaitlyn Dever Instagram/ Billie Eilish Instagram/ Saoirse Ronan Instagram/ Florence Pugh Instagram/ Timothee Chalamet Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.