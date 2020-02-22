'Friends' Reunion: This Is The Whopping Amount Of Money Each Cast Member Will Make

The much-awaited Friends reunion episode is finally happening as announced by the original cast on social media. The reunion episode has got fans excited as their favourite sitcom stars will be back in action together after 16 years. The show will be aired on HBO Max, and fans cannot wait to watch this special episode.

Friends Reunion: How much is each cast member expected to make?

Also Read | TikTok's Skull Breaker Challenge Causing Serious Injuries Across The Globe

The cast members of Friends were amongst the highest-paid TV celebs during the show's run from 1994 to 2004. According to an entertainment portal, the lead actors are expected to earn more than their previous fee during the show's original run. Each actor is expected to bag a staggering $3 million for this special episode according to an international entertainment portal. This fee is said to be more than double of what the actors were paid per episode for the last two seasons.

Also Read | What Happened To 'Find My Friends' App On IOS 13 & How Can You Still Use It?

Friends came in as a big deal for the streaming platform HBO Max, as the rights to the show were previously reserved with Netflix. According to an entertainment portal, HBO Max paid an astonishing $425 million dollars to secure the rights of Friends for their platform. Hence January 1st this year, Friends was removed from Netflix only to be a part of HBO Max. The release date for the special episode or the launch of HBO Max has not been revealed just yet.

Also Read | Dog-friendly Desserts To Make At Home: 5 Recipes To Make Your And Your Dog's Day

According to multiple entertainment media reports, HBO Max is currently expected to be the most expensive streaming entrant in the OTT world. The platform will be priced at $14.99 dollars per month for its services. This is comparatively high as compared to HBO Max’s rivals whose charges range between $5 dollars to $12 dollars per month. However, HBO Max is all set to bring the Friends special, as well as other shows and films like The Matrix, The Big Bang Theory, and the majority of the DC movies.

Also Read | It's Happening! 'Friends' Cast To Reunite For Special Episode, To Stream On HBO Max

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.