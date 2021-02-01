'From Here To Eternity' Cast: Donna Reed, Montgomery Clift And Others In 1953 War Drama

From Here To Eternity is an interesting romantic war drama film directed by Fred Zinnemann. The movie is based in Hawaii, 1941, where a private is viciously humiliated for not boxing on the team of his unit, while the wife of his captain and second-in-command fall in love with him. The film released on August 28, 1953. The film also garnered heaps of praise from audience and critics for its performances and storyline. The movie is known for its plot, interesting characters, and tragic twists and turns. Know all about From Here To Eternity characters below:

Burt Lancaster as First Sergeant Milton Warden

In the cast of From Here to Eternity, Burt Lancaster essays the role of a First Sergeant Milton Warden. In the film, Burt Lancaster’s character is shown as a very strong and independent person. One can also recognise Burt Lancaster from his roles in several films such as Elmer Gantry, The Crimson Pirate, Birdman of Alcatraz, The Killers and much more.

Montgomery Clift as Private Robert E. Lee "Prew" Prewitt

In the From Here To Eternity cast, Montgomery Clift essays the role of Private Robert E. Lee "Prew" Prewitt. A bugler and career soldier, Private Robert E. Lee "Prew" Prewitt moves to a rifle company at Schofield Barracks on Oahu Island. Captain Dana "Dynamite" Holmes wants him on his regimental squad because Prewitt was once a boxer. The actor went on to garner acclaim for his performance.

Donna Reed as Alma Burke/Lorene

In the From Here To Eternity cast, Donna Reed plays the role of Alma Burke/Lorene. The real name of Lorene is Alma and her purpose is to make enough money at the club to return to the mainland and live a proper life. Prewitt then falls for her and tells her that he is an army man. They then wonder if they have a future together.

Supporting From Here to Eternity Characters

Deborah Kerr plays Karen Holmes

Frank Sinatra plays Private Angelo Maggio

Philip Ober plays Captain Dana "Dynamite" Holmes

Mickey Shaughnessy plays Sergeant Leva

