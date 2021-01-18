'Miss Scarlet And The Duke' Cast Boasts Of Cathy Belton, Stuart Martin And More

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is an interesting crime drama series created by Rachael New. The series revolves around the life of Eliza Scarlet, who joined forces with the Scotland Yard Inspector to solve crime in London's 19th century. The first series began broadcasting to Alibi on 31 March 2020. Filming for the second series was initially scheduled for September 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and audience for its acting skills and storyline. The series is known for its plot, interesting characters, and tragic twists and turns. Know who is a part of Miss Scarlet and the Duke cast below:

Stuart Martin as Detective Inspector William Wellington

Actor Stuart Martin essays the role of Detective Inspector William Wellington of Scotland Yard, also known as The Duke. Viewers may identify Martin as Tony of Babylon and Luke Wilkinson of Crossing Lines. More recently, she starred as Silas Sharrow in the Jamestown of Sky One. He is also well known for his role in Medici as Lorenzo de' Medici: the Masters of Florence. The actor’s other credits include River City, Silent Witness and Taggart.

Andrew Gower as Rupert Parker

Andrew Gower portrays the role of Rupert Parker in Miss Scarlet and the Duke cast. Gower is best known for his role as Prince Charles Stuart in Outlander, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in lead roles. He is also well known for his role as Cutler in Human Being and Gilbert Hankin in The Village. Gower starred as Ezra Spurnose in Amazon Prime's Carnival Row.

Cathy Belton as Ivy

Cathy Belton stars like Ivy in Miss Scarlet and the Duke. Belton is an Irish actor who has starred in a variety of stage, film and television shows. She is best known for her role as Patricia Hennessy in the Red Rock crime drama in Ireland. Other credits include Doctors, Single-Handed, ROY and The Tiger's Tail.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke supporting roles

Danny Midwinter as DS Frank Jenkins in Miss Scarlet and the Duke cast

Kevin Doyle as Henry in the cast of Miss Scarlet and the Duke

Matthew Malone as PC Clarence Honeychurch in Miss Scarlet and the Duke cast

Ansu Kabia as Moses in Miss Scarlet and the Duke cast

