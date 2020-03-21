Idris Elba's Diagnosis To Tangled Conspiracies; All That Happened In Hollywood This Week

It has been a rocky week midst the Coronavirus crisis that has taken over the world. A number of things have happened over the week that have mostly left the audience stunned. Here is a look at the top five Hollywood news that surfaced this week.

Hollywood news of the week

1. Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba recently confirmed through his Twitter handle that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. In the video, he spoke about he was feeling lately and how the situation must not be taken lightly. He urged his fans to get themselves tested in case they have any doubts. Have a look at the revelation video here.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

2. Disney’s Tangled is all over the internet

The Internet has been lately obsessed with the huge revelation about the Disney princess from Tangled. When people Googled where Rapunzel was living when she was in self-isolation for sixteen years, they realized that the village was called Corona. This lead to a spread of the word that Rapunzel was actually in quarantine for most of her life.

I'm watching Tangled and I can't believe Rapunzel practiced social distancing in a tower away from the village of Corona. I just— pic.twitter.com/WfZJl6PNVn — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 18, 2020

3. Justin Bieber’s quarantine pass time

Justin Bieber has been creating quite a few entertaining videos with wife Hailey Baldwin. They could be seen making dance videos together while they were following self-isolation to curb the spread of Coronavirus. They were seen dressed in casual and comfortable pajamas while making the videos. Have a look at the video here.

4. Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkins split

Lana Del Rey and her police officer beau Sean Larkins called it quits this week. He told a leading daily that they still talk and everything but they have busy schedules to cope with, at the moment. They were seen at various events and award shows together in the past. Fans were left a little upset over the news.

5. Weeknd’s new song about Bella Hadid?

Weeknd’s new song Hardest To Love tops the playlist of quite a few people today. Fans have been speculating that this number has been written for Bella Hadid who has been his girlfriend in the past. He criticizes himself in the song and fans have been wondering if it directs towards Bella Hadid.

