From Jennifer Lopez's Home To Rihanna's: Expensive Celebrity Homes Sold In 2020

From Jennifer Lopez's home to Rihanna's London Home, take a look at the expensive celebrity homes that were sold or are to be sold in 2020. The list includes properties listed out by Chrissy Teigen, Matthew Perry and Kris Jenner as well. All these properties have been listed out to sell or have been sold by Hollywood celebrities' realtors.

Jennifer Lopez's home sold at $6.775 million

According to the Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez have recently sold their Malibu beach house that they bought from actor Jeremy Piven two years ago at $6.775 million. Even after the couple had received a big blowout after being defeated by billionaire hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen to buy the New York Mets, they still have the recently bought $40million mansion on Star Island in Miami to enjoy. The two-storey estate is a 40,000-square-foot lot, offering an infinity pool with panoramic views over Biscayne Bay, a private ocean and the city skyline of Miami.

Rihanna's London home - £32million

Barbadian singer Rihanna listed out her London house for £32million on the market recently. The house is located in St John’s Wood Park, beside Regent's Park. According to Cosmopolitan, the house is situated in 6,332 sqft (588 sqm) of space, with 8 bedrooms, large kitchen, library, dining rooms, and multiple receptions.

Chrissy Teigen's home listed at $24 million

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband John Legend listed out their Beverly Hills house in California at $24 million. After they announced their third pregnancy, the couple also announced in mid-August that they would be moving out of their current home.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Chrissy and John had earlier bought the home which was earlier owned by Rihanna at $14.1 million in 2016. Their 8,520-square-foot, seven-bedroom and eight-bathroom home, which is located in a gated community of Sunset Boulevard, is now being represented by realtors Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman.

Matthew Perry's home in Mailbu listed for $15 million

FRIENDS show star Matthew Perry listed out his Malibu beach house in California during August. According to PEOPLE, the house was listed out for $14.95 million and has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and around 5,500 square feet of living space. According to Variety, Perry had earlier bought the house in 2011 at $12 million, the beach house is actually located at most prestigious streets in Malibu.

Kris Jenner's home - $15 million

According to PEOPLE, Kris Jenner sold her Hidden hills California home at $15 million in mid-August this year. The matriarch who is known for her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians sold her 6 bedrooms, 8 bathroom home, which was near to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's family home. Kris Jenner's home covered an area of 1.28 acres. She had originally bought the home in 2017 for $9.9 million, her house was designed by Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements.

