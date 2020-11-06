Hailey Bieber Clarifies She Is Not Pregnant And Shuts Down Rumors; Take A Look

Hailey Bieber recently took to Instagram to clarify that she was not pregnant. She also asked for news outlets to stop spreading misinformation about her and to focus on the election. Take a look at her post and read more updates regarding the actor:

Hailey Bieber's pregnancy rumour

Pic Credit: Hailey Bieber's Instagram

In the post uploaded by the star, fans can spot that the model has clearly mentioned ' I am not pregnant.' She also added in her post that she would like if news outlets would stop writing fake news which their 'sources' had mentioned and would focus on more important things. She also clarified that the elections were a really important topic to focus on.

This isn't the first time a rumour has sprung up about Justin Bieber's baby or Hailey Bieber being pregnant. In October, the singer had taken to Instagram to add a picture of baby shoes in a pool. The post was captioned -'soon'. Many fans and news outlets started speculating that Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were soon to have a child. The news was not true. Take a look at the post that gave birth to this rumour:

Hailey Bieber's last post on Instagram was about voting. She asked her fans to vote and mentioned that the vote mattered. Many fans added that they had voted or would soon vote. Take a look at her post:

On the work front, Hailey Bieber was last seen as the face of Levi Jeans (2019). She and many other celebs collaborated to make a video with Levis. The video encouraged people to get out and vote. The video also showcased other information regarding voting and what voters should do if they run into any kind of problem. Many fans liked the video and the collaboration between the brand and the artist. Take a look:

She is often seen in Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger adverts and is signed with Ford Models. She has also been seen working for many other luxury brands. Hailey also hosted the TBS show Drop the Mic show.

