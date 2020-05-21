When Rihanna Made Bold Fashion Choices By Breaking All Conventional Rules

Popular Barbadian singer Rihanna is a rule-breaker when it comes to fashion. Over the years, the international singer has experimented a lot with her ensembles. In a previous interview with an entertainment portal, Rihanna revealed that fashion was her defence mechanism as a kid. Rihanna knows how to break fashion rules and yet nails every look. Here are a few pictures of Rihanna, which sees her slaying in unconventional outfits and pairings.

Socks with Sandals

Rihanna can be seen getting ready to travel in her private jet in this picture. The diva can be seen breaking all fashion rules with this unusual pairing of clothes. The international singer paired her grey outfit with orange trousers. Not just that, but she teamed sandals with socks. Have a look at the picture here:

Pink Eyebrows

Eyebrows determine the shape of your face. This picture sees her experimenting with her eyebrows. Rihanna has donned a white sleeveless ensemble with heavy statement diamond jewellery. The singer has opted to dye her hair white colour and has decided to colour her eyebrows pink. Rihanna kept her makeup simple with nude eyeshadow and glossy lips.

ALSO READ| 'Believe It' Singer Rihanna's Personal Chef Reveals Her 'favourite Food'; Check Out Here

Denim on Denim

Denim is one of the popular trends that can never go out of style and the Barbadian singer aptly knows how to experiment with this pair of clothing. In the picture, Rihanna has teamed her denim crop top with matching denim pants and jacket. The singer accessorised her look with golden shoes, blue sunglasses and black cap.

ALSO READ| Rihanna's Popular Party Songs That Will Make You Groove: From 'Work' To 'Wild Thoughts'

Print Mixing

Rihanna has experimented with mixed prints with this outfit.The diva's dress features mix of stripes and bold patterns. Rihanna accessorised her look with statement bags and heels. The singer opted for a bun hair-do and has rounded off her look with hoops.

ALSO READ| Rihanna And Hassan Jameel's Complete Relationship Timeline From 2016 To 2020

Denim Bikini

The diva took her denim experimentation to another level when she stepped out in a denim bikini. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and accessories. The picture sees her enjoying beach time. Bold lips and nail colour completed this sensuous look of hers

ALSO READ| Rihanna Bags A Spot On London's Rich List, Courtesy Fenty's Association With LVMH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.