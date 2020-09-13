How Many James Bond Movies Are There In Total? Here Are All The Movies In Order

Are you a true James Bond fan? If you are planning to run a movie marathon on the spy series, we have got you covered. Here we have lined up all the James Bond movies in chronological order. Check out the list
How many James Bond movies are there?
|Movies
|Release year
|Lead Actor
|Dr. No
|1962
|Sean Connery
|From Russia with Love
|1963
|Sean Connery
|Goldfinger
|1964
|Sean Connery
|Thunderball
|1965
|Sean Connery
|You Only Live Twice
|1967
|Sean Connery
|On Her Majesty's Secret Service
|1969
|George Lazenby
|Diamonds Are Forever
|1971
|Sean Connery
|Live And Let Die
|1973
|Roger Moore
|The Man with the Golden Gun
|1974
|Roger Moore
|The Spy Who Loved Me
|1977
|Roger Moore
|Moonraker
|1979
|Roger Moore
|For Your Eyes Only
|1981
|Roger Moore
|Octopussy
|1983
|Roger Moore
|A View to a kill
|1985
|Roger Moore
|The Living Daylights
|1987
|Timothy Dalton
|License to Kill
|1989
|Timothy Dalton
|GoldenEye
|1995
|Pierce Brosnan
|Tomorrow Never Dies
|1997
|Pierce Brosnan
|The World Is Not Enough
|1999
|Pierce Brosnan
|Die Another Day
|2002
|Pierce Brosnan
|Casino Royale
|2006
|Pierce Brosnan
|Quantum of Solace
|2008
|Daniel Craig
|Skyfall
|2012
|Daniel Craig
|Spectre
|2015
|Daniel Craig
|No Time to Die
|2020
|Daniel Craig
1) Dr.No
- The plot of this film revolves around a resourceful British government agent who seeks answers in a case that involves the disappearance of his colleague which also causes trouble in the American space program.
2) From Russia With Love
- The premise showcases James Bond willingly falling into an assassination plot which involves a naive Russain beauty. James is attempting to retrieve a Soviet encryption device which was previously stolen by S.P.E.C.T.R.E.
3) Gold Finger
- During investigating the gold magnate's smuggling, Agent James Bond discovers a plan to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve.
4) Thunderball
- In this film, James Bond heads to the Bahamas to retrieve two nuclear warheads which were stolen by S.P.E.C.T.R.E's agent Emilio Largo in an international extortion scheme.
5) You Only Live Twice
- The deployed secret agent James Bond collaborates with the Japanese Secret Service to find and stop the real culprits who are responsible for space hijackings. It has to be done before a war is provoked between Russia and The United States.
6) On Her Majesty's Secret Service
- Here, James Bond gains the love of a mob boss' daughter and goes undercover to discover the hidden truth about Ernst Stavro Blofeld's allergy research which is located in the Swiss Alps.
7) Diamonds Are Forever
- While investigating a diamond smuggling, James Bond travels to Las Vegas, where he discovers an evil plan set by a rich business tycoon.
8) Live And Let Die
- This film showcases James Bond attempting to stop a diabolical heroin magnate who is armed with a complex organisation and a psychic tarot card reader.
9) The Man with the Golden Gun
- Here, James Bond is shown to be a target of the world's most expensive assassin, while he is retrieving sensitive solar cell technology information which is being sold to the highest bidder.
10) The Spy Who Loved Me
- In this film, James Bond is investigating the hijacking of Russian and British submarines which are carrying dangerous nuclear warheads. He is helped by a K.G.B Agent, whose lover is killed.
11) Moonraker
- Agent James Bond is investigating a mid-air theft of a space shuttle in this film. He accidentally uncovers a plan to commit global genocide.
12) For Your Eyes Only
- This spy flick sees James Bond is assigned to locate a missing British vessel which is equipped with a weapon encryption device. He has to prevent it from falling into the hands of the enemy.
13) Octopussy
- A fellow agent's demise leads James Bond to discover an international jewelry smuggling operation that is run by the mysterious Octopussy. The entire racket is used to disguise a nuclear attack on N.A.T.O forces.
14) A View to a Kill
- Upon finding a microchip on the body of a fellow agent, James Bond investigates a mad industrialist who is planning to create a worldwide microchip monopoly by disrupting California's Silicon Valley.
15) The Living Daylights
- Here, James Bond is sent to investigate a KGB policy to assassin all enemy spies. However, he discovers an arms deal that potentially poses a global threat.
16) License to Kill
- After capturing a drug lord, Felix Leiter is left dead with his wife being murdered. James Bond in order to seek vengeance goes rogue and infiltrates those who were responsible for posing as a hitman.
17) GoldenEye
- Years later when a fellow agent is murdered on a joint mission, a secretive space-based weapons program 'GoldenEye' gets stolen. James Bond sets out to stop the Russians from using the weapon.
18) Tomorrow Never Dies
- Agent James Bond stops a media mogul from inducing China and the UK in order to obtain exclusive global media overage.
19) The World Is Not Enough
- James Bond discovers a nuclear plan while protecting an oil heiress from being kidnapped by an international terrorist.
20) Die Another Day
- Here, James Bond is all set to find out the connection between a North Korean terrorist and a diamond mogul, who is funding the invention of an international space weapon.
21) Casino Royale
- Post acquiring 00 status and a license to kill, agent James Bond, sets out on his first mission and must defeat a private banker who is funding terrorists in a high-stakes game of poker at hotel Casino Royale.
22) Quantum of Solace
- James Bond is solving a mystery as he tries to stop an organisation from eliminating a country's most valuable resource.
23) Skyfall
- When MI6 comes under attack, 007 aka James Bond must track down the threat and destroy it without concentrating on his personal cost.
24) Spectre
- A cryptic message sends James Bond on a trail to discover the existence of the most sinister firm called SPECTRE.
25) No Time To Die
- James Bond who has left the service and is enjoying peace in life crosses path with an old friend Felix Leiter who asks him for help leading the agent on a dangerous journey.
