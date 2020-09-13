How Many James Bond Movies Are There In Total? Here Are All The Movies In Order

Are you a true James Bond fan? If you are planning to run a movie marathon on the spy series, we have got you covered. Here we have lined up all the James Bond movies in chronological order. Check out the list

How many James Bond movies are there?

Movies Release year Lead Actor Dr. No 1962 Sean Connery From Russia with Love 1963 Sean Connery Goldfinger 1964 Sean Connery Thunderball 1965 Sean Connery You Only Live Twice 1967 Sean Connery On Her Majesty's Secret Service 1969 George Lazenby Diamonds Are Forever 1971 Sean Connery Live And Let Die 1973 Roger Moore The Man with the Golden Gun 1974 Roger Moore The Spy Who Loved Me 1977 Roger Moore Moonraker 1979 Roger Moore For Your Eyes Only 1981 Roger Moore Octopussy 1983 Roger Moore A View to a kill 1985 Roger Moore The Living Daylights 1987 Timothy Dalton License to Kill 1989 Timothy Dalton GoldenEye 1995 Pierce Brosnan Tomorrow Never Dies 1997 Pierce Brosnan The World Is Not Enough 1999 Pierce Brosnan Die Another Day 2002 Pierce Brosnan Casino Royale 2006 Pierce Brosnan Quantum of Solace 2008 Daniel Craig Skyfall 2012 Daniel Craig Spectre 2015 Daniel Craig No Time to Die 2020 Daniel Craig

1) Dr.No

The plot of this film revolves around a resourceful British government agent who seeks answers in a case that involves the disappearance of his colleague which also causes trouble in the American space program.

2) From Russia With Love

The premise showcases James Bond willingly falling into an assassination plot which involves a naive Russain beauty. James is attempting to retrieve a Soviet encryption device which was previously stolen by S.P.E.C.T.R.E.

3) Gold Finger

During investigating the gold magnate's smuggling, Agent James Bond discovers a plan to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve.

4) Thunderball

In this film, James Bond heads to the Bahamas to retrieve two nuclear warheads which were stolen by S.P.E.C.T.R.E's agent Emilio Largo in an international extortion scheme.

5) You Only Live Twice

The deployed secret agent James Bond collaborates with the Japanese Secret Service to find and stop the real culprits who are responsible for space hijackings. It has to be done before a war is provoked between Russia and The United States.

6) On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Here, James Bond gains the love of a mob boss' daughter and goes undercover to discover the hidden truth about Ernst Stavro Blofeld's allergy research which is located in the Swiss Alps.

7) Diamonds Are Forever

While investigating a diamond smuggling, James Bond travels to Las Vegas, where he discovers an evil plan set by a rich business tycoon.

8) Live And Let Die

This film showcases James Bond attempting to stop a diabolical heroin magnate who is armed with a complex organisation and a psychic tarot card reader.

9) The Man with the Golden Gun

Here, James Bond is shown to be a target of the world's most expensive assassin, while he is retrieving sensitive solar cell technology information which is being sold to the highest bidder.

10) The Spy Who Loved Me

In this film, James Bond is investigating the hijacking of Russian and British submarines which are carrying dangerous nuclear warheads. He is helped by a K.G.B Agent, whose lover is killed.

11) Moonraker

Agent James Bond is investigating a mid-air theft of a space shuttle in this film. He accidentally uncovers a plan to commit global genocide.

12) For Your Eyes Only

This spy flick sees James Bond is assigned to locate a missing British vessel which is equipped with a weapon encryption device. He has to prevent it from falling into the hands of the enemy.

13) Octopussy

A fellow agent's demise leads James Bond to discover an international jewelry smuggling operation that is run by the mysterious Octopussy. The entire racket is used to disguise a nuclear attack on N.A.T.O forces.

14) A View to a Kill

Upon finding a microchip on the body of a fellow agent, James Bond investigates a mad industrialist who is planning to create a worldwide microchip monopoly by disrupting California's Silicon Valley.

15) The Living Daylights

Here, James Bond is sent to investigate a KGB policy to assassin all enemy spies. However, he discovers an arms deal that potentially poses a global threat.

16) License to Kill

After capturing a drug lord, Felix Leiter is left dead with his wife being murdered. James Bond in order to seek vengeance goes rogue and infiltrates those who were responsible for posing as a hitman.

17) GoldenEye

Years later when a fellow agent is murdered on a joint mission, a secretive space-based weapons program 'GoldenEye' gets stolen. James Bond sets out to stop the Russians from using the weapon.

18) Tomorrow Never Dies

Agent James Bond stops a media mogul from inducing China and the UK in order to obtain exclusive global media overage.

19) The World Is Not Enough

James Bond discovers a nuclear plan while protecting an oil heiress from being kidnapped by an international terrorist.

20) Die Another Day

Here, James Bond is all set to find out the connection between a North Korean terrorist and a diamond mogul, who is funding the invention of an international space weapon.

21) Casino Royale

Post acquiring 00 status and a license to kill, agent James Bond, sets out on his first mission and must defeat a private banker who is funding terrorists in a high-stakes game of poker at hotel Casino Royale.

22) Quantum of Solace

James Bond is solving a mystery as he tries to stop an organisation from eliminating a country's most valuable resource.

23) Skyfall

When MI6 comes under attack, 007 aka James Bond must track down the threat and destroy it without concentrating on his personal cost.

24) Spectre

A cryptic message sends James Bond on a trail to discover the existence of the most sinister firm called SPECTRE.

25) No Time To Die

James Bond who has left the service and is enjoying peace in life crosses path with an old friend Felix Leiter who asks him for help leading the agent on a dangerous journey.

