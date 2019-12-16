Frozen 2 Sets Its Dominance Globally As It Crosses $1 Billion At The Box Office

Ever since the movie Frozen 2 released, it has been constantly breaking records. According to a report in a leading entertainment portal, the movie has crossed the collection of $1 billion dollars at the global box office. Frozen 2 also became the sixth Disney movie to hit $1 billion dollars.

Frozen 2 collections

Apart from being the sixth Disney movie to reach this high benchmark, Frozen 2 also became the third movie of Disney Animation to collect a billion dollars. It has already become the eighth-highest grossing movie of the year. The movie saw a large number of collections in countries like China, Korea, Japan, and the United Kingdom, the report claims.

Another record broken by the Kristen Bell starrer was that it became the first animated movie at the end of the year that hot the triple digits in the inaugural week. It debuted to $130 million in the US. The movie has been winning hearts across the world.

The movies that stand alongside Frozen 2 as the highest grossers in the year 2019 are Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Captain Marvel. The year has proven to be a great success for Disney as it became the first studio in history to surpass $10 billion worldwide. The next movie to arrive under the Disney banner is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will release on December 20.

Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. The movie featured voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

