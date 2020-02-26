The Debate
'Frozen' Fans Upset With Neil DeGrasse Tyson For Critiquing The Film's Inaccuracies?

Hollywood News

Frozen's fans recently expressed their displeasure after author Neil deGrasse Tyson pinpoints inaccuracies in Disney Studios' Frozen. Read to know more

frozen

The American author and astrophysicist recently took to Twitter to pinpoint several inaccuracies in Disney Studio's animated movie Frozen (2013). Tyson posted a streak of tweets on his Twitter handle and indirectly mocked the film. However, several Disney fans did not appreciate his nitpicking and decided to express their displeasure on Twitter. Frozen was not the only movie which Neil DeGrasse Tyson called out on Twitter, he also gave his opinion on two other movies namely A Marriage Story and Gravity. Neil is quite active on social media and has 13.6 million followers on Twitter alone.

Also Read | 'Frozen 2 Defeats Kung Fu Panda 3 And Incredibles 2' To Become The Highest-grossing Movie

Check out Neil deGrasse Tyson's tweets for Disney's Frozen

 

 

Also Read | Frozen 2 Sets Its Dominance Globally As It Crosses $1 Billion At The Box Office

Check out Disney fans' reaction to Neil's tweets

 

 

 

Also Read | Frozen 2 Becomes Disney's Third Animated Film To Collect $ 1 Billion

Also Read | ‘Jumanji’ Ends ‘Frozen 2’ Hot Streak To Claim Top Spot

 

 

Published:
