'Frozen' Fans Upset With Neil DeGrasse Tyson For Critiquing The Film's Inaccuracies?

The American author and astrophysicist recently took to Twitter to pinpoint several inaccuracies in Disney Studio's animated movie Frozen (2013). Tyson posted a streak of tweets on his Twitter handle and indirectly mocked the film. However, several Disney fans did not appreciate his nitpicking and decided to express their displeasure on Twitter. Frozen was not the only movie which Neil DeGrasse Tyson called out on Twitter, he also gave his opinion on two other movies namely A Marriage Story and Gravity. Neil is quite active on social media and has 13.6 million followers on Twitter alone.

Check out Neil deGrasse Tyson's tweets for Disney's Frozen

Not that anybody asked, but if Elsa from "Frozen" has a Human-sized Head then she has Horse-sized Eyeballs — occupying 4x the normal volume within her cranium. I'm just sayin'. pic.twitter.com/UujtGa3z5h — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 24, 2020

In "Frozen" (2013) the Ice Harvesters in the opening scene pulled cubes from the water that floated as they should, with about 10% above the surface and 90% below. Just as in Icebergs. pic.twitter.com/QUUStof0x1 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 24, 2020

Even though @DisneyStudios’s "Frozen" features talking snowmen and enchanted rolly-polly rocks, the Aurorae were authentically represented in the Nordic nighttime skies. pic.twitter.com/E79UmAcyUV — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 24, 2020

Check out Disney fans' reaction to Neil's tweets

Next you're going to tell me that Daffy Duck can't survive being crushed by an anvil. — 🤘The Amazing Critter Man🇺🇸 (@The_Critter_Man) February 24, 2020

You are tedious. I'd rather have a librarian follow me around all day shushing me than hear one of your so called insights. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) February 24, 2020

You too?!! Get your DNA checked. You and Elsa may be related. — Fake UMC Deacon (@FakeUMCDeacon) February 24, 2020

Pfft you don’t know how make up works — Modern day megaladon (@rathat99) February 24, 2020

