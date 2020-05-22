'Full House' Star Lori Loughlin & Husband, Giannuli To Serve Time In Jail For College Scam

Lori Loughlin is popular for her role in the American TV show Full House. Lori is making headlines for a controversy related to her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. According to PTI, the couple has decided to plead guilty to cheating the college admissions process. The court reports that were filed against the two.

Full House star has agreed to serve two months in jail while her husband, Giannulli has agreed to serve five months. All these will be done under the deal which must be approved by the judge. The couple is going to plead guilty on Friday via video conference. Since last year, the couple has been insisting that they were innocent and that investigators had fabricated evidence against them. They had also put in a bid to dismiss the case over allegations of misconduct by federal authorities which have been rejected by the judge. Read more to know about Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Lori Loughlin and husband, Giannulli plead guilty

The federal prosecutor, Bradley Simon released a statement on Full House star and Giannulli controversy. He thinks that the two made a calculated assessment that the risks were just too great to bring the case to trial. Initially, they were supposed trial back in October. This was because of the charges of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, despite the fact that neither of them played the sport.

They created fake athletic profiles for their daughters by sending admissions consultant, Rick Singer, photos of the teens. According to PTI authorities said that the photos showed the daughters posing on rowing machines. Loughlin and Giannulli’s lawyers had argued that the couple had made legitimate donations that would go directly to USC as a fundraising gift or support Singer's charity. They claimed that the prosecutors were hiding a crucial piece of the evidence that could prove the couple's innocence.

The two have now decided to plead guilty for their doing. Because of this, the prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges of money laundering and federal programs bribery that were added after the case was filed. According to Loughlin's plea deal, she is going to pay a fine of $150,000 along with completing 100 hours of community service. Her husband, Giannulli has agreed to pay a fine of $250,000 along with completing 250 hours of community service. Reportedly, the couple’s lawyers might feel that Loughlin and Giannulli have a chance of avoiding prison completely. They have a possibility of serving their punishments at home because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With inputs from PTI

