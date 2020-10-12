Gal Gadot Reunites With 'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins For 'Cleopatra'

Gal Gadot will be collaborating again with her Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins for Cleopatra. It is a period biographical drama project, where the actor would essay the legendary queen of Egypt. Paramount Pictures has won the rights of the movie during an auction.

Gal Gadot reunites with 'Wonder Woman' director

Deadline broke the news that Paramount Pictures has won an auction for Cleopatra against giants like Universal, Warner Bros, Apple and Netflix. The movie will feature Gal Gadot playing the titular character with Patty Jenkins helming the project. The script will be penned down by Laeta Kalogridis (Alexander, Shutter Island).

It will be bankrolled by Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Rover, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano. Laeta Kalogridis will also serve as the executive producer. The movie is said to be Gadot’s idea and will be heading to fast pace development at Paramount Pictures. The actor also tweeted about the project.

Gal Gadot took to her official Instagram handle to share details about Cleopatra plot. She wrote that the movie will depict the Queen of Egypt like never before. It will be told from the perspective of women and will be an empowering female story. Check out her post below.

Cleopatra was the last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdome of Egypt. She was the daughter of Ptolemy I Soter, ancestor of the leader of Alexander the Great’s army. Egypt became a fixation of Roman rulers when ruler Julius Caesar’s mentor-turned-rival Pompey fled to Egypt following a brutal war of control of the empire. It had two siblings battling for the throne of Egypt. Cleopatra personally appealed to Caesar and won the internal struggle. She had a complicated relationship with Rome, becoming the lover of Caesar and later Marc Antony. The latter alliance would become the undoing of both Cleopatra and Antony.

Other movies on the Egyptian Queen

Cleopatra was portrayed by Elizabeth Taylor in Joseph Mankiewicz directorial project of the same name. It is said to be the most expensive film to date, which almost led 20th Century Fox to bankruptcy. However, the movie won four Oscars from nine nominations and was a success at the box office. There are several projects said to be in development based on the Queen of Nile. One of the rumoured projects is said to include Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga. The potential directors' list has David Fincher, Denis Villeneuve and James Cameron. It will be produced by Sony Pictures. So there could be a contest between Sony and Paramount to release their Cleopatra project first on the big screen.

