'Wonder Woman 1984' Does Not Feel Like A Sequel To Gal Gadot And Kristen Wiig; Here's Why

Wonder Woman 1984 is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. Directed by Patty Jenkins, it is a sequel to 2017 film Wonder Woman. However, Gadot and Wiig do not feel that it is a sequel. Read to know why-

Wonder Woman 1984 is not a sequel, feels Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig

In an interview with a magazine, Gal Gadot said that in Wonder Woman, they explored the journey of the coming-of-age, of how Diana Prince became the superhero and owned her full strengths and power. She stated that the character was fresh, green, like a fish out of water, and young.

The first movie is set during World War I and Diana has changed a lot in the course of time, until the second instalment. Gadot mentioned that they do not pick up the story where they left it last because it was 66 years ago. She stated that Diana Prince has been living for over six decades by herself, in man's world, serving mankind and doing good.

Gal Gadot said that the story of Wonder Woman 1984 is a story of its own, hinting that there are not many links between the two films. She explained that the only thing which is connected in both stories is probably, the fact that they have Diana Prince and also Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine. The actor stated other than that, it is a whole new world, as the era is different, Diana is different, and the story is new.

Kristen Wiig will be making her debut in the DCEU as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984. She backed Gal Gadot, as she said that the movie does not feel like a sequel as everything is different. She said that obviously the posters are different along with the music and other matters. Wiig stated that a lot of time, the makers want to show a connection of a sequel with the first one. But this film is different than that.

Gal Gadot, who will be playing Wonder Woman for the fourth time in the DCEU, explained that the character has developed a lot over time. She feels that in the first movie, a big thing they played off was the naiveté of Diana Prince. The actor stated that she is not naive anymore. Gadot noted that now Diana is wiser and more mature. She added that the audiences will meet a very much evolved character in Wonder Woman 1984, which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

