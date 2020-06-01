Gal Gadot And Kristen Wiig On Possibilities Of Queer Romance In Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot is all set to be seen in the upcoming instalment of her much-loved DC superhero film series, Wonder Woman. The film will feature one of the most iconic villains from DC comics, Cheetah, which has been creating quite some hype among the people. The actor, along with co-star Kristen Wiig, recently spoke up about a possible romantic angle between the two female characters.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot on a romantic angle in the film

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated films scheduled to release in the year 2020. The leading ladies of the film, Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig, recently spoke to a leading magazine about their film and what they can expect from it. In the interaction, they were asked about their thoughts on the various fan theories emerging about a possible relationship between their characters, Diana Prince and Barbara Ann Minerva. To this, Kristen Wiig asked if they were expecting a queer angle. Gal Gadot had just the right thing to say as she teased the audience a bit and reaffirmed that there is some sexual tension always. She also added that there will be a new battle, a new armour, new villains, edgier action and a reunion with a long lost lover, the leading magazine reported. Kristen Wiig’s character Cheetah is considered to be one of the most iconic villains to come out of DC comics.

Read Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 Gets A PG-13 Rating Despite Delayed Release

Also read On Gal Gadot's Birthday, Here's A Look At Her Best Comic Book-inspired Film Appearances

The theories have been coming up due to the beginning scene of the trailer of Wonder Woman 1984. The scene features the two gorgeous ladies sipping on their glass of white wine as they discuss love and attraction. Since the scene looked like a well-organized date, fans started speculating a love angle between the two. The film Wonder Woman 1984 will also feature the return of Steve Trevor who was seen in the very first instalment of the film. The return of the character has been boiling up a lot of excitement in the minds of the viewers. Wonder Woman 1984 will also see the return of characters like Antiope and Hippolyta. It is all set to release across the globe on August 14, 2020.

Read Will 'Superman' Cavill & Gal Gadot Be Perfect If 'Jab We Met' Was Remade In Hollywood?

Also read 'Wonder Woman 1984': Gal Gadot's Titular Character To Go Through Big Change

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Warner Bros. Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.