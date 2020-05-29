Will 'Superman' Cavill & Gal Gadot Be Perfect If 'Jab We Met' Was Remade In Hollywood?

Jab We Met is one of the masterpieces by Imtiaz Ali. The 2007 Indian romantic comedy featured Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The film proved to be a huge hit among the audience. The bubbly talkative character of Geet portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan is still fresh in the audience’s memory.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

The plot of Jab We Met revolves around Aditya and Geet played by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film’s story takes off when Aditya boards a train as an escape from his depressing life. That is when he meets the bubbly Punjabi girl Geet and gets pulled into her crazy life. The film won several awards and accolades. The film proved to be a major hit but what if the movie is made in Hollywood. Here is a look at Jab We Met cast if the film is ever made in Hollywood.

Also Read | Here's Why Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Geet' From 'Jab We Met' Is A True Aries

Gal Gadot as Geet Dhillon

The lead character in the film Geet Dhillon was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her talkative nature and dialogues were loved by the audience. In the Hollywood version of the film, Gal Gadot can play this challenging role with ease.

Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram and Gal Gadot Instagram

Also Read | Neena Gupta Shares A 'Jab We Met' Like Solution For All Homemakers' Family Issues

Henry Cavill as Aditya Kashyap

The role of business tycoon Aditya Kashyap was played by Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met. Henry Cavill can breathe life into the character with his perfect looks and acting skills. Besides, it would be a treat for the audience to see the pairing of Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and Superman Henry Cavill on screen.

Image Credits: Shahid Kapoor Instagram and Henry Cavill Instagram

Also Read | When Kareena Kapoor Replaced Bobby Deol With Shahid Kapoor In 'Jab We Met'

Chris Pratt as Anshuman

The role of Geet’s secret boyfriend was played by Tarun Arora in the movie. For the Hollywood version of the movie, Chris Pratt becomes the ideal choice

Image Credits: Tarun Arora Instagram and Chris Pratt Instagram

Salma Hayek as Geet’s sister, Roop Dhillon

In Jab We Met, Saumya Tandon had played the role of Geet’s sister. Salma Hayek can play this role to perfection in the Hollywood version of the film.

Image Credits: Saumya Tandon Instagram and Salma Hayek Instagram

Bruce Willis as Geet’s uncle, Prem Dhillon

Pavan Malhotra had played the role of Geet’s uncle in the movie. If Jab We Met is made in Hollywood, Bruce Willis can be the best person to play the uncle of Alexandra Daddario.

Image Credits: Setters movie Instagram and Bruce Willis Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.