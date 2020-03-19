'Wonder Woman' Star Gal Gadot & Other Hollywood Stars Sing 'Imagine' Amid Self Quarantine

Amid the current Coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are pushed indoors. Many celebrities and global personalities are trying to encourage their fans and people to stay strong during this hard time. Their social media posts not only amuse fans and followers but also give some amazing ideas to cope up while self-quarantine. Recently, Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot also joined the list and shared a motivational video on her social media wall.

Interestingly, the video opens with Wonder Woman girl Gal Gadot talking about novel Coronavirus and its impact around the world. Gal expressed how difficult it has been from the past few days, being under quarantine. As the video progresses, the small clips of other Hollywood celebs are combined in the video singing a song. In the video, she also made a special mention to a video, where a guy from Italy was playing Imagine in his balcony to encourage the people locked in the houses.

The 34-year-old actor said that she found it very powerful and pure. The video features Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Kravitz, Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, and Cara Delevingne among others. Each one of them sings a line or two of the late songwriter-singer John Lennon's popular song Imagine, which was recorded in 1971.

Instagramming the video, the Wonder Woman actor wrote a caption that read, 'We are in this together, we will get through it together./Let’s imagine together./Sing with us ❤/All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne'. Below her caption, she also tagged everyone who was featured in the video. Her fans and followers poured their love and flooded the comment section with best wishes and heart emoticons.

Watch the video below:

