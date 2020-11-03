Gal Gadot Pens A Heartfelt Message For 'Red Notice' Crew; Shares Moments From The Sets

Gal Gadot had recently been working on a movie titled Red Notice and as she returned from the movie's sets, she had a lot to share about her experience with the entire cast and crew of the film. The actor also shared glimpses of Red Notice sets along with her pictures with co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Gal Gadot specially thanked the entire crew of the movie.

Gal Gadot’s thank you message to Red Notice crew

Gal Gadot recently took to her Instagram handle and penned down a lovely message for her movie crew and thanked them for the sacrifices they had to make and to keep all the cast safe during the pandemic. She also went down memory lane and shared several pictures of her illustrating her time on Red Notice sets. Some of the pictures consist of her co-stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, while the pictures she shared were with her crew.

In some of them, the actor shared pictures of her action sequences in the movie. The entire team was seen taking care and wearing masks when they all gathered in one place. In the caption, she stated that now she is back to her home, she has time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting on Red Notice sets. She added that in order to get back to work during the pandemic, their crew had to make a lot of sacrifices. They all had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from the set.

She also added that the crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked very hard so that the cast could deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. In the end, she thanked the entire Red Notice crew as well as her co-actors Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. She also mentioned the director of the movie, Rawson Marshall Thurber, in her post and thanked him.

Many fans took to the comment area and said how much they love the actor while others showed their excitement for her upcoming movie.

Other cast members of the movie include Chris Diamantopoulos and Ritu Arya. The movie is slated to release in November this year on Netflix.

