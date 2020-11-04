Pedro Pascal Misses 'Wonder Woman 1984' Co-star Gal Gadot, Wears WW LEGO Necklace

Pedro Pascal will be making his debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as Maxwell Lord with Wonder Woman 1984. The movie stars Gal Gadot in the lead role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman. Although the two will be against each other in the film, Pascal recently shared a picture saying that he misses Gadot.

Wonder Woman 1984 star Pedro Pascal dons adorable Wonder Woman LEGO necklace

Pedro Pascal is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than one million followers. The actor recently shared a picture of himself on the social media platform, wearing a LEGO wonder woman figure around his neck. He hinted in the caption that he misses his Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Gal Gadot. Take a look at his post below:

Pedro Pascal’s Instagram post grabbed the attention of many people. Several users left heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section and mentioned that they found the Wonder Woman LEGO necklace beautiful. Gal Gadot replied to Pascal’s post saying that she also misses him. Even Gadot’s husband Jaron Varsano wrote that he too misses Pedro Pascal. Check out a few reactions:

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, who also helmed the first instalment. The cast has Chris Pine as he reprised the character of Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig plays an archaeologist, Barbara Ann Minerva, who becomes Cheetah, marking the actor’s debut in the DCEU. Pedro Pascal essays the role of a charismatic businessman and entrepreneur Maxwell Lord, who is popular for TV infomercials. The movie also features Connie Nielsen reprising her role as Hippolyta, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Kristoffer Polaha, Gabriella Wilde, and Amr Waked in undisclosed roles.

Wonder Woman 1984 plot will show Diana Prince fighting against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord, and her friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. It has been delayed a number of times due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie was initially set to release on December 13, 2019, but was moved up to November 1, 2019. Then it was pushed to June 5, 2020, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic the date was shifted to August 14, 2020, which changed again to October 2, 2020. Now with the latest update, WW84 has Christmas 2020 release date. So, it has been delaying around for more than a year.

