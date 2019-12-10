Gal Gadot Comments On Performing Her Own Stunts In Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot has completed the shoot of her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984 and working for this specific project gave the actor some spine injuries because of performing the stunts for the action sequences. The Israeli actor said that she could not refuse the director, Patty Jenkins to perform some stunts. Still, professionals from the Cirque du Soleil entertainment troupe were brought in to overlook and take over and some extreme action sequences in the film. Read more to know about Gal Gadot’s views on helping out her film’s director, Patty Jenkins.

Gal Gadot's stunts in, Wonder Woman 1984

While having a conversation with a major new publishing house about her role in the film, Wonder Woman 1984, Gal commented that they shut down Penn Ave. in Washington D.C., which was just incredible by itself and then they had used some wires, rigs, for kilometres, for miles, so that the actor could run in the same speed that Usain Bolt ran in the Olympics. While talking about her friend-director, Gadot said that Patty is one of her very best, closest friends and it's hard for Gal to say no to her. Gal also added when she used to try to negotiate her stance with Patty and she'd say she understands what Gal is trying to say but then convinces her to do the stunts by passing on her emotions for the originality and feel of the sequence. The crew of the film were recently seen at CCPX 2019 promoting their upcoming, Wonder Woman 1984.

