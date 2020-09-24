Gal Gadot Re-imagined As Lynda Carter's '70s Wonder Woman In A Video; Watch Here

Gal Gadot's face was recently morphed on Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman and fans have been loving it. A popular YouTube channel named Deepfake created the video and posted it on their channel. Amid the buzz for Wonder Woman 1984, fans were delighted to see the classic Wonder Woman show merged with the new Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot features as the 70s Wonder Woman in THIS Deepfake video

For the longest time, Lynda Carter has been the face of Wonder Woman for live-action adaptations. However, Gal Gadot soon became the new Wonder Woman after her solo film. Fans, who were sceptical of Gal’s performance, began to admire her after her incredible performance in the first Wonder Woman film. Thus, the video by Deepfake came as a huge surprise for fans who were thrilled to see Gal Gadot in a vintage set up.

The creators of Deepfake managed to morph the face of Gal Gadot onto Lynda Carter's body. They also managed to near-perfect the expressions of the actor as per the requirements of the scene. The hair and makeup done on Lynda and Gal were quite different in terms of their personal choice and appearance as Wonder Woman. Fans loved watching the snippets from the old episodes and praised the creators for delivering good content.

The video also went on to feature several suits that Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman wore throughout the run of the show. From heels to cape to various other outfits, Deepfake managed to get the right editing done to the face of Lynda and swap it with Gal’s. Fans loved it and expressed their wish to see some of the suits in the movie as well.

The two adaptations of Wonder Woman are quite different in terms of costume, story and narrative. However, fans simply loved to watch the two Wonder Woman unite in a video.

Towards the end of the clip, the creators added a side by side comparison of the original clip and the face swapped clip. Fans were surprised to see the level of detailing the creators went into to perfect the face swap of the actors. On the work front, Wonder Woman 1984 has created a buzz and fans await the final release of the film.

