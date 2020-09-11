Gal Gadot Takes COVID-19 Test Before Resuming Netflix's 'Red Notice' Shoot

Gal Gadot got tested for COVID-19 as she is all set to return to filming. It seems getting tested has become a “new normal” and a protocol to follow for safety measures for all actors resuming shoot. Gal will be soon be heading out to shoot the much-anticipated Netflix film, Red Notice.

Gal Gadot gets COVID-19 test done before returning to 'Red Notice'

Gal Gadot recently shared a couple of pictures of herself getting tested for COVID-19 on her social media handles. She mentioned that it is because she is returning to shoot Netflix’s big-budget film Red Notice. The actor gave a pun on the situation as she stated that preparation for filming looks different now. Gadot was wearing a t-shirt which has “Après Corona” written. Après is a French word which means after, typically specifying a period following an activity. It also has “cannot wait for this sh*t to end” in small font. The results of her tests have not been revealed.

Gal Gadot’s Instagram post about getting tested for coronavirus grabbed much attention. Many showed their concern as they left "stay safe" message in the comment section. People also left red-heart emoticons. Gadot’s post on Instagram, where she has more than 40 million followers, has surpassed one million likes and four thousand comments. Check out a few comments:

With her post, Gal Gadot has confirmed that Red Notice is resuming filming soon. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, it is an action-comedy thriller movie. The Netflix project also cast Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. It is said to be one of the biggest upcoming feature films of the streaming platform with a budget of around $130 million.

Red Notice will show the world of international crime. INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief. Dwayne Johnson is said to play INTERPOL agent, who is termed as the world’s greatest tracker, while Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will be seen as world’s greatest art thief and world’s greatest con-man, respectively.

Red Notice began filming in January 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The production was then halted in March 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic. Now it will be resuming soon after a long halt of around five months.

The movie is produced by Beau Flynn through his FlynnPicturesCo, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Production banner, and Rawson Marshall Thurber. It was scheduled for a November 2020 release. However, the production delay has also affected the film’s release which is now expected to release in late-2020 or straight in 2021.

