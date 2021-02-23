Gal Gadot Posts Pic From 'Wonder Woman' Look Test, Says 'was On Verge Of Giving Up Acting'

Actress Gal Gadot’s identity as Wonder Woman in the superhero universe earned her several accolades and appreciation from people and critics. But very few people know the fact that the actress was contemplating quitting acting. Gal took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture from her camera test that was conducted for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and penned a note about her thoughts on giving up acting.

Gal Gadot shares first screentest picture

The 35-year-old actress who started playing Wonder Woman in 2016, has since then been seen climbing the ladder of success as she starred as the iconic leading lady in many DC films. In the Instagram post, Gal Gadot took a trip down memory lane and opened about the time when she first auditioned for her role as the Wonder Woman. In the post, she wrote,

“This photo was taken by Zack Snyder on the day I did the camera test for Batman vs Superman with Ben. I came to LA for 30 hours while shooting a movie in Tel Aviv. But I wanted the role of Wonder Woman so much that it was worth the trip. I’ll forever be grateful to Zack for casting me and believing that I could bring Diana to life. I had no idea what the future would hold back when this picture was taken - seeing it makes me very nostalgic. It's also proof that everything happens for a reason. I was on the verge of giving up acting... and then this happened."

The Israeli star has played Wonder Woman in three films, and will soon be seen in Snyder's four-hour streaming version of Justice League, due out on March 18. Along with director Patty Jenkins, she will also appear in a third Wonder Woman movie, and the duo will collaborate on a Cleopatra biopic that she said she was 'very excited' about. Meanwhile, the actress who recently featured in Wonder Woman 1984 as Diana Prince in her fourth outing as the character in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). She actress who received appreciation for her performance in the film has confirmed to return in a third Wonder Woman film and now expressed what she wants from it. In her previous interview with Variety’s The Big Ticket, Gal Gadot reveals what she wants from Wonder Woman 3. She said that the audiences have to wait and see where it will take place in the DCEU. The actor mentioned as along with the fans, she also wants to see the third movie and have a “nice closure” from it.

