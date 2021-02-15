Ryan Reynolds Turns Hairdresser For Wife Blake Lively, Gal Gadot Says 'That's Love'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a history of posting things on social media that turn out to be a hoot for their followers. Through their hilarity and sense of humour, the love of the couple never fails to come through. A simple Valentine’s Day post from the couple is not expected but people would expect a twist to a post on the mushy holiday. They really did come through. Blake Lively's Instagram saw her post a video of her husband turning into a hairdresser for her. Many celebrities turned to the comments to commend the actor on his work and yet others commented on the couple's love.

The time Blake Lively F**** her hairdresser

In the video, Ryan Reynolds can be seen sectioning Blake Lively’s hair and helping her get the hair colour on smoothly and evenly. It looks like a long and drawn-out process but Reynolds does not seem to mind the effort going into the action to help his wife. The two can be seen talking and laughing through the process.

After the video, Blake Lively posted a picture of the two of them post the process of dyeing her hair. The couple looks happy and in love and smiled widely as they posed for the selfie. They are standing in a lush green area that looks like the backyard of their home. Blake Lively’s hair seems to be coloured to perfection. The twist to all of this loving display of affection? The caption that Blake chose to use. She wrote, “That time I f*d my hairdresser.”, the pun being her husband was her hairdresser.

The people in the comments had a lot of fun with the couple’s video with puns like, "He is willing to dye for you saw a recurrence". Others asked if there was anything Reynolds could not do. Some joked that this was a fitting punishment for Ryan Reynolds who had a lot of fun at Blake Lively’s expense, given that dyeing one's hair is a tedious process. Some big names also turned up in the comments. Martha Stewart joked that she was always available with her services while Gal Gadot said that this was the expression of true love.

