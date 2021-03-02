Gal Gadot Receives Congratulatory Messages From Friends As She Announces Pregnancy

Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot recently shared a picture of herself along with her family of four to announce that she is expecting a third child with husband Yaron Varsano. The actor posted the picture on March 1, 2021, with the caption that read, “Here we go again â¤âœ‹ðŸ»ðŸ§¿”. She also added emojis which signify that her family of four was going to become a family of five and a nazar amulet emoji which is used to ward off the evil eye. Take a look at Gal Gadot's Instagram post.

After the big announcement was shared by the actor, congratulatory messages poured in from all over as they could not keep calm on hearing the news. Many of Gal Gadot’s celebrity friends, acquaintances, and fans went on to flood her comments section with heaps of praise, adorable notes, and wishes for mommy and baby. Celebs such as Jason Mamoa, Hillary Swank, Kate Hudson, January Jones, along with some Bollywood celebs like Esha Gupta and Mouni Roy went on to pen their heartiest congratulations in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Ohhh my God Gal Gadot. God bless your family. This is the most beautiful news ever! So happy for you. keep raising little heroes”, while the other one wrote, “Congrats! What a beautiful family”. Check out a few comments below.

According to Hindustan Times, for the majority of the first Wonder Woman film's production, the Israeli actor was pregnant. The news caused quite a buzz in the film industry because no one could say if the actress was pregnant in any of the scenes. According to the report, the film's director had called the actors to reshoot a specific action sequence with which he was dissatisfied.

Gadot was five months pregnant at the time of the reshoot, so significant adjustments had to be made in order for her to finish the scene, according to the report. During the shoot, the outfit had to be cut out and a green cloth had to be draped over her stomach so that CGI could work its magic once the shot was finished. Gadot had told Business Insider that when she had taken a close-up shot, she looked like Wonder Woman, but a faded view made her look like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog.

