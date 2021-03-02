'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Announces Pregnancy With Heartwarming Pic: 'Here We Go Again'

Wonder Woman of Hollywood, Gal Gadot, posted a picture of herself with her family of four to announce that she was pregnant with her third baby. The mother of two girls posted the picture on March 1, 2021, with the caption, “Here we go again ❤✋🏻🧿”. Her emojis signify that her family of four was going to become a family of five and the eye emoji is used to ward off the evil eye as one makes an auspicious announcement.

Gal Gadot announces pregnancy

The picture that Gal Gadot posted showed her two daughters and husband placing their hands on her stomach which showed a slight bulge. The family of four seems to be laying on the bed and are all snuggled up around Gal Gadot. All are in casual loungewear as they lay at home. Gal Gadot looks absolutely radiant as she is wearing a white sleep-set.

Her attire ends at the top of her thighs and has spaghetti straps. She has no makeup on apart from a little bit of gloss on her lips. Her hair is casually left open and a few earrings are visible on her ears. The family of four, soon to be five, have huge smiles on their faces as they get ready to welcome their newest member.

According to Hindustan Times, the Israeli actor was pregnant for much of the shoot of the first installment of the Wonder Woman film. This news had created quite a stir in the film industry as people could not decipher that the actor was pregnant in any of the scenes. According to the article, the director of the film had called the actors back to reshoot a particular action sequence he was not happy with.

At the time of the reshoot, Gadot was five months pregnant and major modifications had to be made for her to complete the shot, the article read. The costume had to be cut out and a green cloth was placed over her stomach during the shoot so that CGI could work its magic once the shot was complete. Gadot had told Business Insider that when a close-up shot of her was taken, she looked like Wonder Woman, but a panned out view made her look like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog.

