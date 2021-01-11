Gal Gadot Reveals She Wants 'Wonder Woman 3' To Provide 'a Closure'

Wonder Woman 1984 casts Gal Gadot as Diana Prince in her fourth outing as the character in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The actor has received appreciation for her performances. She is confirmed to return in a third Wonder Woman film and now expressed what she wants from it.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Admits That She Cried Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984'; Details Here

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot wants a third film to provide closure

In a recent interview with Variety’s The Big Ticket, Gal Gadot reveals what she wants from Wonder Woman 3. She said that the audiences have to wait and see where it will take place in the DCEU. The actor mentioned as along with the fans, she also wants to see the third movie and have a “nice closure” from it.

Gal Gadot’s statement does not clarify what kind of closure she desires from Wonder Woman 3. It could be her overall tenure as the DC Comics female superhero, or just a conclusion of her and director Patty Jenkins' original trilogy plan. It is known that the third installment will be Jenkin's last venture with Diana Prince.

Also Read | Wonder Woman 3 To Have Gal Gadot's Diana Prince In New Direction Teases Patty Jenkins

In an interview with Geek, Patty Jenkins disclosed her plans for Wonder Woman 3. She said that Wonder Woman 1984 gave her a chance to do a lot of things that she could not accommodate in the first movie. She was happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. The filmmaker stated that it was almost her birth, but people have not really seen what the character is capable of, and it is exciting for her to show WW at the peak of her strength.

Jenkins explained that it is also very important that Wonder Woman fights an internal struggle; saying that "she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity". She asserted that Diana Prince is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve and called it an interesting dilemma. The filmmaker noted that Wonder Woman 3 will probably be her last movie with the character, so she has to put everything she wants to show there. They have to think carefully.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Says She Is Open To Playing Wonder Woman In Future DCEU Films

Also Read | Gal Gadot Reunites With 'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins For 'Cleopatra'

Wonder Woman 1984 cast includes Chris Pine, with Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal in their DCEU debut roles as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked also appears in the movie. Wonder Woman 1984 plot shows Diana Prince fight against a powerful business and a friend-turned-enemy, along with reuniting with her long-lost love Steve Trevor. The movie has reportedly grossed over $130 million at the global box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.