Gal Gadot Says The Team Of 'Wonder Woman 1984' Wanted To Raise The Bar With The Film

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recently said that the team of the upcoming sequel wanted to raise the bar with this movie. She also mentioned in a recent global press conference that this has been one of her toughest acting jobs throughout her career till date. Read further ahead to know more about the much-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984.

Gal Gadot says the team wanted to raise the bar with Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 will see Gadot reprise her role of the Amazon warrior Diana Prince as she reunites with director Patty Jenkins. The sequel will see Wonder Woman dealing with two new enemies, Max Lord, who will be portrayed by Pedro Pascal, and the Cheetah or Barbara Minerva, which Kristen Wiig will portray.

Gal says, “Most of the stuff you see in the film is real people doing the real thing, whether it is us or the stuntpeople.” This movie will not depend on Computer Generated Imagery unlike others and the high octane stunts will be executed by real people who will be performing the stunts. "When you see it in the movie, you can tell it's the real deal - be it the facial expressions, weight, movement and speed. It was the hardest movie I ever got to shoot by far, but it was worth it," said Gadot at the film’s virtual global press conference.

The 2017 movie which was warmly welcomed by critics and audiences in the male-dominated superhero space, followed the life of Diana Prince from being a sheltered Amazonian princess to becoming a true warrior. The actor said, “Wonder Woman, both a critical and box office success, was received so favourably that there was no way the team was going to take any shortcuts”. She added, “We wanted to raise the bar give everything we have. We knew people were so much invested in and cared about the character". Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to be released in Indian cinemas on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

