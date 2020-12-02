Wonder Woman 1984 is a much-anticipated upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It has Gal Gadot returning as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman for the fourth time on the big screen. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film will release in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously. Now WW84 will make history for the streaming platform.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first film on HBO Max with 4K Ultra HD quality

A week ago, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will be heading to theatres as well as on HBO Max on December 25, 2020. Now director Patty Jenkins has informed that the movie will make HBO launch in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and Dolby Atmos. She shared the news on her Twitter handle, along with a brand-new picture which has Gal Gadot standing in front of various television sets.

Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!! pic.twitter.com/wNREvcTUjB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020

Patty Jenkins even provided details on how viewers can get subscriptions to HBO Max. Replying to a tweet, she wrote that a person can subscribe to HBO Max for $15 and can cancel it anytime. Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on the streaming platform with no extra cost for subscribers.

You don't have to subscribe to HBO on your tv service. You can subscribe to HBO Max directly for $15 on https://t.co/VSHDEM9lQi and cancel anytime, but they have a ton of good stuff on there to check out too. Not just HBO shows. They have the entire library of WB movies and more. https://t.co/jRq1vlD8i3 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially set to release on December 13, 2019, but was moved up to November 1, 2019. Then it was pushed to June 5, 2020, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic the date was changed to August 14, 2020, which changed again to October 2, 2020. Then WW84 got a Christmas 2020 release date. With the latest update, the movie will stick to its date but will also stream exclusively on HBO Max in the United States of America.

Many movies went straight to streaming this year due to the pandemic. Mulan was released on Disney Plus with premium excess, meaning an additional cost along with the subscription amount. Now Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first film of 2020 to arrive in theatres as well as on a streaming platform. Being a tentpole, its performance will set an example for the others.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Chris Pine making a comeback as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal will be making their debut in the DCEU as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen also features reprising their previous roles, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked cast in undisclosed characters.

Wonder Woman 1984 plot shows Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. It has generated a huge hype among the audiences.

