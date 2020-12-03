Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' Runtime Reveals It Will Be The 2nd Longest DCEU Film

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The makers have announced that it will premier on HBO Max as well as in theatres simultaneously on December 25, 2020. Now the run time of the movie is out.

Wonder Woman 1984 runtime revealed and it's longer than the first part

The tickets for Wonder Woman 1984 are now on sale in many places as the movie will start its global release from December 16, 2020. Fans should be ready for 2 hours and 31 minutes of the action-packed superhero film. The time is around fifteen minutes short from its initial cut as director Patty Jenkins informed Collider that WW84 would be around 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The runtime of Wonder Woman was 2 hours and 21 minutes. With its 151 minutes, Wonder Woman 1984 is the second longest DCEU movie. It is one minute shorter than the theatrical version of Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which has a runtime of 152 minutes. Other movies are; Man of Steel (143 minutes), 2016s Suicide Squad (123 minutes), Justice League theatrical version (120 minutes), Aquaman (142 minutes), Shazam! (132 minutes), and Birds of Prey (109 minutes).

HBO Max will launch Wonder Woman 1984 in 4K Ultra HD, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. It will be the first film to do so on the streaming platform. The movie will be available for the subscribers at no extra cost. The subscription amount is around $15 a month.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Gal Gadot in the titular role as Diana Prince with Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal will be making their debut in the DCEU as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen also features reprising their previous roles, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked have been cast in undisclosed characters.

The film's plot shows Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. It has generated a huge hype among the audiences.

