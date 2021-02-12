'Game Of Thrones' Actor Esme Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Sexual Abuse: Report

Esme Bianco who played 'Ros' in the super popular HBO series Game of Thrones has stepped forward in joining several women who have accused heavy metal rock singer Marilyn Manson of physical and psychological abuse. The actress had dated Marilyn in 2011 and has called him a 'serial predator.'

Esme Bianco accuses Marilyn Manson of Sexual Abuse

Esme Bianco in an interview with The Cut magazine described the musician as a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women." Esme opened up about the allegations of physical abuse, torture, and control, calling him a 'serial predator'. Esme claimed Manson inflicted cuts and bruises that left permanent scars on her body, including cutting her torso with a knife. "I just remember laying there, and I didn't fight it. It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety," she said.

Bianco has also provided the outlet with emails, text messages, and photographs from her time with Manson that corroborates her story. The actor first came forward as a survivor of abuse in 2019, testifying in front of the California Assembly in an effort to help reform domestic violence laws. However, this is the first time she has publicly named Marilyn Manson as her abuser.

Esme and Marilyn Relationship

Esme had met Marilyn in 2009 through his then-wife Dita Von Teese and she was cast in an unreleased Manson music video. Following his divorce from Von Teese, Bianco and Manson started dating. Esme shared horrific details about their romance wherein Marilyn would bite her without consent leaving her body bruised. When the first episode of Game of Thrones premiered, Esme was living in with Marilyn and claimed that he would repeatedly replay the sex scene for guests on a projector, humiliating her. "I think I would have made excuses for him. I was in survival mode at that point, and my brain had taught me to be small and agreeable," she recalled. Her breaking point came when she was chased around with an axe.

She broke up with Manson in 2011 through text. Esme has said that post her break up she suffered from panic attacks and was unable to find work after Game of Thrones due to her mental state. She shared she still suffers from PTSD due to the horrors she faced while living with Manson.

Marilyn Manson's Controversy

This is not the first time Marilyn has been accused of abuse. Five other women including singer Phoebe Bridgers and Westworld actress Rachel Wood have also come forward with similar accounts of abuse from Manson. Wood also shared similar stories from photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella, and student Ashley Morgan.

Rachel Wood in an Instagram post last week had publicly announced that the name of her abuser is Brian Warner also known to the world as Marilyn Monroe. She went on to share the terrible experiences and abuse she faced because of Manson.

Marilyn Manson is yet to respond to Esme Bianco's claims. However, he issued a denial after Rachel Wood allegedly named him her abuser on his Instagram page calling the accusations "horrible distortions of reality" and that he has always had "entirely consensual" relationships with "like-minded partners".

