'Game Of Thrones' Star Iwan Rheon Aka Ramsay Is Set To Feature In The Film 'Magic Flute'

Actor Iwan Rheon is known for his 'Game of Thrones' character Ramsay Bolton. The actor is all set to feature in Roland Emmerich’s film 'Magic Flute'. According to Variety, several opera actors are to star in the film along with him. Read further to know about Iwan Rheon's upcoming project 'Magic Flute'.

Game Of Throne star Iwan Rheon to feature in Magic Flute

'Magic Flute' will be a modern remake of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s popular opera of the same name. The film will also feature some more known actors like Jack Wolfe who starred in The Witcher, Amir Wilson from His Dark Materials, and Asha Banks. Opera stars who will star in the film are French soprano Sabine Devieilhe, U.S. bass Morris Robinson and Mexican-French tenor Rolando Villazón. The shoot of the film is said to begin from February 8 and will take place at the Bavaria Studios in Munich. It will later be shot in locations like Salzburg, London, and the Canary Islands. The film is expected to release by the end of 2022 in countries like Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

'Magic Flute' will be directed by Florian Sigl and will revolve around a 17-year-old singer named Tim Walker. He will be seen traveling from London to the Austrian Alps to attend the renowned Mozart boarding school. In the school, he discovers that there is a century-old passageway that takes him to the fascinating world of Mozart called "Magic Flute". The makers revealed a few characters in the interview with Variety. Jack Wolfe will be seen playing the role of Prince Tamino and as well as Tim in the film. Game Of Thrones actor Iwan will portray the role of the beloved bird-catcher Papageno.

Asha Banks who was previously seen in Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of David Walliams and Robbie Williams’ The Boy in the Dress will be seen playing princess Pamina. Amir Wilson will play Tim's rival in Magic Flute who is also the son of the opera Enrico Milanesi which will be portrayed by Villazón. The film is produced by Christopher Zwickler from the Berlin-based Flute Film and Fabian Wolfart is the producer of the film along with Emmerich's Centropolis entertainment. The film will be co-produced by Tim Oberwelland, Peter Eiff and Tobias Alexander Seiffert of Tobis Film, Theodor Gringel and Stefan Konarske of Quinta Media

