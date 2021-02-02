Game Of Thrones Alum Ramin Djawadi To Compose Music For Prequel 'House Of Dragon'

Ramin Djawadi, the music composer who was responsible for a majority of the sounds that the viewers of Game Of Thrones have experienced on the show, will be scoring music for House Of Dragon, the much-talked-about Game Of Thrones prequel series as well. Ramin Djawadi had been a part of the team behind Game Of Thrones for many years and for his work on the same, he had won two Emmy Awards. In addition to Game Of Thrones, the newest addition to the team of House Of Dragon has also collected awards for the sounds that he created for Westworld.

Why Djawadi and his involvement with GOT:

As per a report on EntertainmentWeekly, the publication that the above information has been sourced from, HBO, the network that is currently developing House Of Dragon, has brought Djawadi on board in order to assure tonal consistency. The report in question also stated that although many elements of Game Of Thrones were criticised, dissected, and even debated upon, one thing that was lauded universally was Djawadi's music for the series. The report also stated that at one point, his work itself had become so popular that HBO went ahead and orchestrated the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience global tour back in 2017. The concert in question saw the musical maestro conduct songs from the series amid a special effects extravaganza. Additional details regarding Ramin Djawadi's involvement in the series will be shared with viewers as and when the details regarding the same are revealed by the makers.

About the other show that is reportedly in development:

As far as developments in the realm of thrones are concerned, it is said that Tales Of Dunk and Egg, the novella franchise that is set in a time period that predates that of Game Of Thrones by approximately 90 years, it is also being turned into a series by HBO and is in its early development stage. As per a report on Variety.com, the reported second Game Of Thrones spinoff series, much like the TV show that inspired it, will comprise of one-hour-long episodes. The report stated that the series will follow Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and an Aegon V Targaryen who is in his formative years. As far as the cast and crew members are concerned, the very same report states that no names are attached to the supposed project.

