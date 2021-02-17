Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome First Baby; 'Prince Who Was Promised'

Games of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially parents now. The couple welcomed their first baby boy on February 16, 2021, according to E! Online. Kit and Rose confirmed the news by publicly stepping out with their newly born son. The pictures of the family have taken over the internet. The outlet further reported that Kit’s publicist Marianna Shafran has confirmed the birth and revealed that the couple is ‘very very happy!’.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are parents now

It was in the month of September last year that the Death on the Nile actor flaunted her growing baby bump in a photoshoot for the UK-based digital magazine named MAKE. The couple, later, confirmed the pregnancy. According to E! Online, the new mom did not disclose any other details on the virtual magazine but briefly talked about life during her weekend at Tudor manor in East Anglia. She said that it’s her ‘privilege’ to be surrounded by ‘greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and their delightful neighbours’. She called the experience ‘peaceful’.

One month later, the outlet reported that she addressed her pregnancy news. She admitted that she is ‘thrilled’ to be expecting. Expressing her excitement, she added that she can’t wait to meet the ‘new member’ of her family.

In the picture shared on Twitter by a fan page, Kit and Rose can be seen coming out of a hospital with their baby. Kit held Rose’s hand and flaunted his bright smile, while Rose can be seen holding her baby. However, the face of the baby is not visible, as Rose held him in a baby carrier. As soon as the pictures went viral, fans started showering love on the family on their respective Twitter handles.

NEW 📸 Kit Harington and Rose Leslie with their baby on a walk in London. pic.twitter.com/JlbU6BmTsT — Kit Harington Updates (@BestofKitH) February 16, 2021

I'm so happy for them!! Kitten looks so happy! pic.twitter.com/Pq6mWuprE9 — The Real Fritchgirl (@fritchgirl89) February 16, 2021

I'm very happy for them — Vanessa C. Amesty S. (@Vanessamesty21) February 16, 2021

I wish all the best for them and their baby boy! — Lovely Sonia🇮🇹☃️ (@CastalyaIT) February 16, 2021

Kitten looks so happy ❤ — julia. (@TheWindsOfWolvs) February 16, 2021

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in the year 2018, in Scotland, after being in an on-and-off relationship since they met in 2012. The couple fell in love with each other while they were both filming for the second season of Game of Thrones in Iceland. They were seen portraying Jon Snow and Ygritte on the small screen.

