Game Of Thrones Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' Adds Four New Actors To The Cast

House of the Dragon is an upcoming series on HBO. It is a prequel to the popular fantasy-action-drama show Game of Thrones. The makers are currently looking for actors to play important roles. Now, four stars have been added to the House of the Dragon cast.

Also Read | Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy Join GOT Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' In Key Roles

GOT Prequel House of the Dragons adds four actors

HBO has recently announced that four actors have joined the House of the Dragon cast. They are Steve Toussaint (It’s a Sin, Doctor Who), Eve Best (Nurse Jackie, The King’s Speech), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill, The Amazing Spider-Man), and Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina, Crazy Rich Asians). The previously revealed House of the Dragon cast has Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. Check out character details of the new members on GOT Prequel series.

Image Source: hbo.com

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Character Leaks And Casting Causes Stir Among Fans

Steve Toussaint will portray Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake. He is the lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, “The Sea Snake,” is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Eve Best will be seen as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. A dragon rider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon. The "Queen Who Never Was" was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favoured her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Also Read | 'House Of The Dragon' First Look Out; Hints At More Dragons In The 'Game Of Thrones' World

Rhys Ifans will be seen as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. He loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Sonoya Mizuno plays Mysaria. She came to Westeros with nothing, was sold more times than she can recall, and could have wilted. But instead, she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Also Read | Olivia Cooke Says She Never Watched 'Game Of Thrones' Before Being Cast In Prequel Series

The series is based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, telling the story of the rising and fall of House Targaryen. Martin and Ryan Condol will serve as co-creators on House of the Dragon. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will be showrunners, and the two will also serve as executive producers along with Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt, and Martin.

Greg Yaitanes is the director and co-executive producer. Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel will also direct the series. The Game of Thrones prequel takes place 300 years before the events of the original series. It will show the origin of several iconic houses. The series is expected to arrive by 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.